PLAN PERA ARCHITECTS
Architects in Dehradun
Reviews (5)
Projects

    RESIDENCIAL PROJECT

    Plan pera architects is founded by Ar.Md.Sultan,PP Architects is a DEHRADUN- based Architecture firm that provides custom architecture,landscape,survey,interior and exterior services for residential,commercial,etc.PPA is also serving in the filed of PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY.
    Plan Pera Architects offers a comprehensive range of living and working environments that address client vision and functionality. Neither pure traditionalists nor modernists.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • LANDSCAPE
    • INTERIOR
    • LAND SURVEY
    • 3D PRESENTATION
    • PROJECT MANAGEMENT.
    Service areas
    CONSTRUCTION and DEHRADUN
    Address
    AJABPUR KALAN
    248001 Dehradun
    India
    +91-9045000757 www.pparchitects.in

    Reviews

    Artistic vlog
    excellent planning and designing
    over 3 years ago
    shadab Sameer
    Best archittectural services
    about 5 years ago
    MD Zeeshan Hashmi
    Best way good plan and design
    over 5 years ago
