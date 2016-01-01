Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
29 studio
Architects in Hyderabad
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Apartment Interiors in Jubilee Hills, 29 studio 29 studio Minimalist dining room
    Apartment Interiors in Jubilee Hills, 29 studio 29 studio Minimalist living room
    Apartment Interiors in Jubilee Hills, 29 studio 29 studio Eclectic style dining room
    +3
    Apartment Interiors in Jubilee Hills
    Inner Space at Gachibowli, Hyderabad - Information Center, 29 studio 29 studio Minimalist houses Concrete
    Inner Space at Gachibowli, Hyderabad - Information Center, 29 studio 29 studio Minimalist living room
    Inner Space at Gachibowli, Hyderabad - Information Center, 29 studio 29 studio Minimalist houses
    +2
    Inner Space at Gachibowli, Hyderabad - Information Center

    We are an architectural firm based in India and offer comprehensive services in the field of architecture and construction. 

    Our ideology involves meticulously crafting buildings and creating innovative built environments.We lay great emphasis on the design process and take into consideration Client requirements, site conditions, budget limitations and propose designs that have good spatial quality and unique aesthetic appeal.

    We are committed to overseeing the entire process of construction until project handover. We engage our site inspection and supervision teams to ensure our carefully crafted designs are executed.

    You can contact us at 29studioarchitecture@gmail.com for further information about our work.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Construction and Site Inspection
    Service areas
    • Design & Construction
    • India
    Company awards
    • IIA- Indian Institute of Architects -Telangana Chapter 2016—Young Architects Award
    • IIID—Institute of Indian Interior Designers- HRC Hafele Design Awards 2016—Young Designer Award
    Address
    Road No.10, Banjara Hills.
    500034 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9949191222
      Add SEO element