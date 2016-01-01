We are an architectural firm based in India and offer comprehensive services in the field of architecture and construction.

Our ideology involves meticulously crafting buildings and creating innovative built environments.We lay great emphasis on the design process and take into consideration Client requirements, site conditions, budget limitations and propose designs that have good spatial quality and unique aesthetic appeal.

We are committed to overseeing the entire process of construction until project handover. We engage our site inspection and supervision teams to ensure our carefully crafted designs are executed.

You can contact us at 29studioarchitecture@gmail.com for further information about our work.