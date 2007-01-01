G-Diseno is a pioneer in manufacturing customized interior & exterior solutions as per the taste of the client. We deal with uber cool innovative interior products i.e. planters, potters, sculptures, cladding, wall separators, murals, furniture, etc.

We are the creators of the perfect habitat for you, with our customized and stylish interior and exterior solutions. We manufacture as per the specifications provided by the clients, not only on the basis of look and feel, but also keeping in mind the technical aspects of the entire project. Count on us for any innovative requirements, as we promise to deliver in time and anytime you want.

Having our manufacturing unit based at Karwar in Karnataka, we are well equipped with skilled workforce and with the latest equipments, we have been able to successfully match the client requirements for well known industrial brands.