Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
TradeLeap Global Services LLP
Building Supplies in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Kraza Lifestyle is a Premium Home Interior Brand

    We create beautiful, original, amazing products.

    Home to a unique collection of stunning designer home interior products, Kraza Lifestyle sets the standard in perfection. Designed for customers who want their homes to make a style statement, this is a luxury brand with a real wow factor. Beautifully crafted, distinctively designed and endlessly elegant, any piece from the Kraza Lifestyle Interiors range is sure to be a welcome addition to any room. At the cutting edge of contemporary interiors, ebullient wallcoverings, exquisite floorings, scintillating bath fittings and beautiful blinds & shades are just a few of the collections available, all of which underlines Kraza Lifestyle's position as the luxury brand. Excellent service naturally goes hand-in-hand with the products' luxury credentials for an exceptional experience that's second to none.

    Services
    Consumer Merchandise
    Service areas
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • Africa
    • MUMBAI
    Address
    407, Business Classic, Chincholi Bunder Road, Malad West
    400064 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8454848083 www.krazalifestyle.com

    Reviews

    Sachin Shirsat
    over 4 years ago
      Add SEO element