Zyeta
Interior Architects in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
    • Virtusa, Bengaluru , Zyeta Zyeta Commercial spaces
    +4
    Virtusa, Bengaluru
    A Tour of Evergent’s New Hyderabad Office, Zyeta Zyeta Commercial spaces
    +8
    A Tour of Evergent’s New Hyderabad Office
    Corporate office for EPICOR, Zyeta Zyeta Commercial spaces
    +6
    Corporate office for EPICOR
    SABMiller, Zyeta Zyeta Commercial spaces
    +13
    SABMiller

    We are a young and dynamic team with a passion for design. Our workplace design consultancy and workplace strategy consultancy team consists of Architects, Interior Designers, Workplace Strategy Consultants and M&E engineers with vast experience and bright ideas. We design gorgeous workplaces with healthy work environment and meaningful spaces that facilitate collaboration, enhance employee engagement and improve productivity. Besides which we use the left side of the brain (what is its function).... We use most cutting edge technology including revolutionary BIM (Building Information Modeling) for creating and delivering design. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, we are equipped to cater to global design challenges with our unique global delivery model."

    Services
    • Architecture/Interior Design
    • workspace transformation
    • Workplace interior design services
    Service areas
    • Interior design for Corporate Offices
    • Bengaluru
    • Karnataka
    • India
    Company awards
    • FMLA—for Excellence in Interior Design
    • FM & CRE LEADERSHIP AWARD
    • Best Project- Architecture at iNFRA's Workplace Excellence Awards 2019
    Address
    201, Shahruk House, Alfred Street, Richmond Town, bangalore
    560025 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-8041571994 www.zyeta.com
