RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (5)
Projects

    modular kitchen
    modular kitchen
    kitchen basket
    laser & water jet products

    RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES is in the manufacturing and supplying of different types of S.S. Balusters, Railings, Gratings, Furniture and All types of S.S. fabrication Works. These competitively priced Products are made from superior quality AISI 304/316 Grade Stainless Steel material sourced from reliable vendors located in different parts of India. These precision, reliable and high performance goods have helped us in creating a niche in the Stainless Steel Fabrication industry.

    Our company is indulging in research, production and quality control, to match the customer need and to expand its business in India & overseas market. To keep pace with the fast changing customer demands, Our Company keeps itself updated with the latest technology to develop newer manufacturing methods

    Service areas
    All over India and worldwide
    Address
    58, rangwala building 1st floor office no.20 islampura street Girgaon
    400004 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2266595550 www.risingstarsteel.in

    Reviews

    Gajendra chouhan
    about 3 years ago
    Guman Singh Rajput
    over 4 years ago
    NEELESH Gandhi
    over 3 years ago
