Pankaj Mhatre Architects.
Architects in Andheri, Mumbai
Projects

    Nair house
    Week end Bungalow
    Damle residence

    Pankaj Mhatre is the principal Architect of Pankaj Mhatre architects'. He holds a Masters degree in Advanced Design and Digital Architecture from Elisava School of Design, Spain. After returning from Spain in 2011, Pankaj started his own practice which is based out of Mumbai.

    PMA is multidisciplinary design practice and currently involved in many residential, educational and commercial projects and strongly believes ‘design is not just what it looks like or feel like but how it accommodates our life and work without compromising on context, aesthetics, functionality, sustainability and economics’

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and product design
    Service areas
    MUMBAI, Pune, and Andheri, Mumbai
    Address
    400102 Andheri, Mumbai
    India
    +91-9167627740 www.pmarchitects.in
