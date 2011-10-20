Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SAVVY Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Architects in Pune
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • RESIDENTIALINTERIOR, SAVVY Architects & Interior Designers SAVVY Architects & Interior Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    RESIDENTIALINTERIOR, SAVVY Architects & Interior Designers SAVVY Architects & Interior Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    RESIDENTIALINTERIOR, SAVVY Architects & Interior Designers SAVVY Architects & Interior Designers Modern dining room
    +5
    RESIDENTIALINTERIOR

    Welcome to Our ” Awards winning company”

    SAVVY – a Pune based Architects & Interior Designers firm has over the years built an excellent reputation and track record. This is evident from the growing list of satisfied clientele. Our projects are completed in time, adhere to strict quality controls, ensure that the project is executed within the specified budget and conduct our dealings in accordance with the highest standards of professional ethics. On our panel we have right contractors/vendors. We refer them as ‘Partners’ because we work very closely and share the same belief ‘Speed is the essence.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURAL CONSULTANCY
    • INTERIOR DESIGNIBG CONSULTANCY
    • EXECUTION
    Service areas
    • INDIA MOSTLY IN MUMBAI
    • THANE
    • BANGOLRE
    • PUNE
    • KOLHAPURE
    • SATARA
    Company awards
    • Awards and Achievements:-
    • 1)ASIA PROPERTY AWARD 2017
    • Most Prominent Architecture Firm In Pune
    • On the basis of the significant achievements
    • of my organization and contribution had
    • made to the Real Estate Industry
    • 2)INDIA BUSINESS AWARD 2016
    • Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In Pune
    • recognized around
    • 87 Achievers for all India Level,
    • Innovators and Leaders for demonstrating
    • innovation, dedication, creativity and
    • excellence in the Business sector.
    • 3)INDIA LIFESTYLE AWARD 2016 for
    • The Best Architect In Pune
    • India Lifestyle Awards, 2016 recognized around
    • Fifty (50) Achievers for all India Level,
    • Innovators and Leaders for demonstrating
    • innovation, dedication, creativity and
    • excellence in the lifestyle sector.
    • 4) LEADER OF TOMORROW AWARD 2012 Nominated
    • for Yong Entrepreneurs
    • 5) IAD AWARD 2009 nominated as an Architect
    • for EXCELLENCE IN RESIDENTIAL CATEGORY
    • Show all 30 awards
    Address
    Kothrude
    411038 Pune
    India
    +91-9850810564 www.savvyarchitects.com

    Reviews

    shaiilesh Kolhe
    I selected Ar. Ashish Sheth for my home interior work after visited his innovative and qualitative work carried out at various places and looking after his awards. The Interior designer Ar. Ashish Sheth has done our interior work of home. The quality and workmanship found really commendable. He Used space wisely and very efficiently. The combination of designs, type and color was superb. He Completed all work within the time limit. It was a great experience with him. The quality is very important in such work. He had maintained the quality very well. He professionally done all the activities with excellent manner. I wish him the best luck for his bright and successful future.
    7 months ago
    Sangita Mapara
    Creative and Amazing! Arch. Ashish Sheth of Saavy Architects worked with us to develop plans to renovate our existing office. We had explored various options and ideas for years on our own about how our new office should be, and were delighted when Saavy Architets came to us with a solution which we loved within two weeks’ time. Ashish was terrific to work with. He patiently collaborated with us to transform our requirements and wish list into an inspired and detailed specification plan. His creative design helped develop a perfect theme for a office which gives immense pleasure and satisfaction with the help of new and refreshing color combinations and perfect use of sustainable lights. His vision and creativity along with efforts put in by him resulted in an exceptional design that surpassed our expectations by making the best use of every little space in our small office by accommodating a separate cabin in it to have meetings, a spacious reception area along with restroom which was exactly what we were looking for. I look forward to our next opportunity and highly recommend them to those who are looking for a fresh take on their projects. They will bring ideas to the table that have real meaning and will help satisfy all your needs and expectations beyond limits.
    about 1 year ago
    Sanjay Marathe
    Our experience with Savvy and the whole team led by Mr Ashish was excellent. Right from concept to design , manufacturing , delivery and installation the entire job of renovation was highly satisfactory and done in time. Ashish is open for suggestions and changes and has an eye for detail and does the work very methodically and systematically. He personally visits the site several times to ensure that the job is done to the customer's satisfaction. Overall a great experience. Highly recommended.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element