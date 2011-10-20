Welcome to Our ” Awards winning company”
SAVVY – a Pune based Architects & Interior Designers firm has over the years built an excellent reputation and track record. This is evident from the growing list of satisfied clientele. Our projects are completed in time, adhere to strict quality controls, ensure that the project is executed within the specified budget and conduct our dealings in accordance with the highest standards of professional ethics. On our panel we have right contractors/vendors. We refer them as ‘Partners’ because we work very closely and share the same belief ‘Speed is the essence.
- Services
- ARCHITECTURAL CONSULTANCY
- INTERIOR DESIGNIBG CONSULTANCY
- EXECUTION
- Service areas
- INDIA MOSTLY IN MUMBAI
- THANE
- BANGOLRE
- PUNE
- KOLHAPURE
- SATARA
- Company awards
- Awards and Achievements:-
- 1)ASIA PROPERTY AWARD 2017
- Most Prominent Architecture Firm In Pune
- On the basis of the significant achievements
- of my organization and contribution had
- made to the Real Estate Industry
- 2)
INDIA BUSINESS AWARD 2016
- Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In Pune
- recognized around
- 87 Achievers for all India Level,
- Innovators and Leaders for demonstrating
- innovation, dedication, creativity and
- excellence in the Business sector.
- 3)
INDIA LIFESTYLE AWARD 2016for
- The Best Architect In Pune
- India Lifestyle Awards, 2016 recognized around
- Fifty (50) Achievers for all India Level,
- Innovators and Leaders for demonstrating
- innovation, dedication, creativity and
- excellence in the lifestyle sector.
- 4)
LEADER OF TOMORROW AWARD 2012Nominated
- for Yong Entrepreneurs
- 5)
IAD AWARD 2009nominated as an Architect
- for
EXCELLENCE IN RESIDENTIAL CATEGORY
- Address
-
Kothrude
411038 Pune
India
+91-9850810564 www.savvyarchitects.com