Ndimensions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (1)
    Ndimension started with mission of delivering quality work by providing best interior designing to our elite customers ,Ndimension continuously keep on satisfying clients requirements time to time by using our best interior designers skills ,Ndimension is team of talented innovative craftsmen and designers who keep on working better client satisfaction by delivering their ideas into realistic.

    • Interior Design
    • Modular kitchen interior
    Sahakarnagar and Bangalore
    no131 surajbrigade complex bellary road, G block , Sahakarnagar
    560 092 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9902667076 www.bangaloreinteriordesign.com

    Siddu Patil
    Good
    over 1 year ago
