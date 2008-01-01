Arkitecture studio,architects,interior designers,calicut,kerla
Email:info@arkitecturestudio.com mob:+91 9809059550 website:
https://www.arkitecturestudio.com
www.arkitecturestudio.in
Arkitecture Studio is a full service home architectural design
company, in heart of Calicut City, Kerala since 2008. Our
specialisation is in Victorian, Colonial, Mughal, Classic and
Contemporary concept of luxury and modern style home designs and
solutions. Our team of expert designers and engineers are leaded by
Architect Zainul abid and Architectural Consultant Muhammed Shafi v.
Our multi-storey home plan presents an eccentric asymmetrical façade
to the viewers, providing a feeling of individuality and personal
expression. Number of our satisfied clients and customers in Kerala
and Karnataka are our best testimonial for our quality works and
sincere approach to our projects. Arkitecture Studio homes have a
unique and distinct style, and are a must see for those looking for
a fresh and original take on new home design. Cleverly created by
our expert designers, Arkitecture Studio home showcases the next
level in style, quality and luxury.Whether you are interested in
custom designed house and land packages Arkitecture Studio offer our
customers outstanding customer service and stunning new home
designs. Our professional home design team will work with you
on-site at our well planned designs to ensure your new home is
custom designed and includes everything you could ever need and
want.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Our specialisation is in Victorian
- Colonial
- Mughal
- Classic and Contemporary concept of luxury and modern style home designs and solutions
- Service areas
- All Interior & Exterior
- calicut
- Address
-
673013 Calicut
India
+91-9809059550 www.arkitecturestudio.com
