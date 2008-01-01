Arkitecture studio,architects,interior designers,calicut,kerla

Email:info@arkitecturestudio.com mob:+91 9809059550 website:

https://www.arkitecturestudio.com

www.arkitecturestudio.in

Arkitecture Studio is a full service home architectural design

company, in heart of Calicut City, Kerala since 2008. Our

specialisation is in Victorian, Colonial, Mughal, Classic and

Contemporary concept of luxury and modern style home designs and

solutions. Our team of expert designers and engineers are leaded by

Architect Zainul abid and Architectural Consultant Muhammed Shafi v.

Our multi-storey home plan presents an eccentric asymmetrical façade

to the viewers, providing a feeling of individuality and personal

expression. Number of our satisfied clients and customers in Kerala

and Karnataka are our best testimonial for our quality works and

sincere approach to our projects. Arkitecture Studio homes have a

unique and distinct style, and are a must see for those looking for

a fresh and original take on new home design. Cleverly created by

our expert designers, Arkitecture Studio home showcases the next

level in style, quality and luxury.Whether you are interested in

custom designed house and land packages Arkitecture Studio offer our

customers outstanding customer service and stunning new home

designs. Our professional home design team will work with you

on-site at our well planned designs to ensure your new home is

custom designed and includes everything you could ever need and

want.

