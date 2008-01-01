Your browser is out-of-date.

Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india
Architects in Calicut
    colonial style luxury indian home design _leading Architects in kerala _Arkitecture Studio
    colonial style luxury indian home design _leading Architects in kerala _Arkitecture Studio, Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india Colonial style houses
    colonial style luxury indian home design _leading Architects in kerala _Arkitecture Studio, Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india Colonial style houses
    +4
    colonial style luxury indian home design _leading Architects in kerala _Arkitecture Studio
    architecture in kerala _Arkitecturestudio
    architecture in kerala _Arkitecturestudio
    completd project by Arkitecture studio,calicut kerala
    completd project by Arkitecture studio,calicut kerala, Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india
    completd project by Arkitecture studio,calicut kerala, Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india
    +21
    completd project by Arkitecture studio,calicut kerala
    kerala style luxury home designs by Arkitecture studio
    kerala style luxury home designs by Arkitecture studio, Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india
    kerala style luxury home designs by Arkitecture studio, Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india Arkitecture studio,Architects,Interior designers,Calicut,Kerala india
    +13
    kerala style luxury home designs by Arkitecture studio

    Arkitecture studio,architects,interior designers,calicut,kerla
    Email:info@arkitecturestudio.com mob:+91 9809059550 website:

    https://www.arkitecturestudio.com

    www.arkitecturestudio.in

    Arkitecture Studio is a full service home architectural design

    company, in heart of Calicut City, Kerala since 2008. Our

    specialisation is in Victorian, Colonial, Mughal, Classic and

    Contemporary concept of luxury and modern style home designs and

    solutions. Our team of expert designers and engineers are leaded by

    Architect Zainul abid and Architectural Consultant Muhammed Shafi v.

    Our multi-storey home plan presents an eccentric asymmetrical façade

    to the viewers, providing a feeling of individuality and personal

    expression. Number of our satisfied clients and customers in Kerala

    and Karnataka are our best testimonial for our quality works and

    sincere approach to our projects. Arkitecture Studio homes have a

    unique and distinct style, and are a must see for those looking for

    a fresh and original take on new home design. Cleverly created by

    our expert designers, Arkitecture Studio home showcases the next

    level in style, quality and luxury.Whether you are interested in

    custom designed house and land packages Arkitecture Studio offer our

    customers outstanding customer service and stunning new home

    designs. Our professional home design team will work with you

    on-site at our well planned designs to ensure your new home is

    custom designed and includes everything you could ever need and

    want.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Our specialisation is in Victorian
    • Colonial
    • Mughal
    • Classic and Contemporary concept of luxury and modern style home designs and solutions
    Service areas
    • All Interior & Exterior
    • calicut
    Address
    673013 Calicut
    India
    +91-9809059550 www.arkitecturestudio.com
    Legal disclosure

