ENERTIA is a creative lighting design practice of architectural specification and decorative lighting products in India. With more than 10 years of experience in the lighting industry, we aspire to be the leading source of architectural lighting products to the design and construction industry.

ENERTIA collaborates closely with specifiers, architects, designers, engineers and property owners on building fine projects in India and abroad. We keep clients informed of the latest lighting trends, innovative products & solutions, sustainable energy-efficient initiatives and new lighting concepts & technologies.

In the design process ENERTIA can assist with lighting design, lighting controls & automation planning, project budgeting, demonstration/site mockups, project supplies, installation support and provide in-depth product information so clients can make the best choice of products and solutions for their space.