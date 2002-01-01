Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd (ATPL) is a technology and innovation driven company which provides customised Lighting Control and Automation Systems for commercial, residential and hospitality projects.





Initially started off as the India distributors for Lutron Lighting Control Systems (USA) and Crestron Automation Systems (USA) in 2002, ATPL has become the country’s leading provider for automation solutions and lighting controls.

They have a pan India presence with offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. A one-stop for solutions in automation and lighting, they offer a complete range of services including the designing and commissioning of the automation systems, and being the interface between the contractor, architect and end user. Keeping sustainable buildings in mind, Anusha Technovision offers Green Technologies that include energy efficient lighting management systems for corporate offices and buildings.





We bring Lighting Controls, Audio- Video and Automation to Life!