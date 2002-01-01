Your browser is out-of-date.

Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd.
Home Media Design & Installation in New Delhi
    • Anuj Garg Residence, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd.
    Anuj Garg Residence, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd.
    Anuj Garg Residence, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd.
    +22
    Anuj Garg Residence
    Experience Centre, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Experience Centre, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
    Experience Centre, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
    +3
    Experience Centre
    One Avighna Park, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    One Avighna Park, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    One Avighna Park, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
    +3
    One Avighna Park
    Smart residence for Dr. Chandana, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    Smart residence for Dr. Chandana, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Dining roomLighting
    Smart residence for Dr. Chandana, Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    +7
    Smart residence for Dr. Chandana

    Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd (ATPL) is a technology and innovation driven company which provides customised Lighting Control and Automation Systems for commercial, residential and hospitality projects.


    Initially started off as the India distributors for Lutron Lighting Control Systems (USA) and Crestron Automation Systems (USA) in 2002, ATPL has become the country’s leading provider for automation solutions and lighting controls.

    They have a pan India presence with offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. A one-stop for solutions in automation and lighting, they offer a complete range of services including the designing and commissioning of the automation systems, and being the interface between the contractor, architect and end user. Keeping sustainable buildings in mind, Anusha Technovision offers Green Technologies that include energy efficient lighting management systems for corporate offices and buildings.


    We bring Lighting Controls, Audio- Video and Automation to Life!

    Services
    Automation Services
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    D-20, Jungpura
    110014 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1124324113 www.anushagroup.com/index.html
