Impressive Arts &amp; Interiors
Furniture & Accessories in Udaipur
Reviews (0)
    • We manufacture and supply Pure Silver handmade and teakwood carvings furniture with true product value, For Silver Furniture products we use Sterling Silver of 99% purity of 999 mark to produce all our Silver Furniture, our product having best re-sale value and full durability for long use.

    Service areas
    Udaipur
    Company awards
    Our unit is approved by Government Handicrafts Emporiums in India since 18-years and we are also registered suppliers of 3- Indian State Government Emporiums Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala states government handicrafts emporiums at Jaipur, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Tiruanantpuram since 1997.
    Address
    101—102, First Floor, Aukrati Apartment, near Sahlion Ki Bari, 4—New Fatahpura
    313001 Udaipur
    India
    +91-2942410161 noveltyofsilver.com/index.html
