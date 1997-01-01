We manufacture and supply Pure Silver handmade and teakwood carvings furniture with true product value, For Silver Furniture products we use Sterling Silver of 99% purity of 999 mark to produce all our Silver Furniture, our product having best re-sale value and full durability for long use.
- Service areas
- Udaipur
- Company awards
- Our unit is approved by Government Handicrafts Emporiums in India since 18-years and we are also registered suppliers of 3- Indian State Government Emporiums Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala states government handicrafts emporiums at Jaipur, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Tiruanantpuram since 1997.
- Address
-
101—102, First Floor, Aukrati Apartment, near Sahlion Ki Bari, 4—New Fatahpura
313001 Udaipur
India
+91-2942410161 noveltyofsilver.com/index.html