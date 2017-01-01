Your browser is out-of-date.

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Interior Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Reviews
Projects

    Sky Villa
    Luxury Living
    Show Apartment
    Duplex apartment
    Private Party Space
    Apartment in Juhu
    Luxury Interiors

    Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects (RJIA) is an Interior Design firm in Mumbai specializing in high-end residential interior design. Established and led by Rakeshh Jeswaani having over 23 years of experience in the industry, RJIA undertakes complete end to end interior projects from design and planning to execution.

    RJIA’s design philosophy is to create timeless and elegant interiors to suit the specific lifestyle of each client and their projects range from high end residential homes to commercial and retail spaces. Rakeshh Jeswaani does not like being limited or defined by a particular style and his design style is intuitive and changes with every project.

    Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects has designed diverse homes across India, from a 15000 sq ft villa to a 6000 sq ft duplex apartment. Each home has a distinctive style that suits its residents and their requirements.

    Besides being featured in magazines like Inside Outside, Home & Design Trends, Ideal Home & Garden and Home Review, RJIA was also featured in the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club 2016 yearbook. Rakeshh Jeswaani is the only Indian interior designer to be featured in this book which is a tribute to the world’s finest designers and brands.

    Services
    • Interior Design and Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    Service areas
    • Worldwide
    • Mumbai
    • Pan India
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Company awards
    ELLE DECO International Design Awards (EDIDA) Bedroom Award, India, 2016.
    Address
    34C Vijay Laxmi Building, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri West,
    400053 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9821130274 www.rjia.in

    Reviews

    Kavita Arora
    We are so glad that we chose RJIA to design our home. The end result surpassed our expectations and imagination. I love their style, vision and creativity. Right from designing our duplex apartment to picking the furniture and accessories, attention was paid to every minute detail.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2018
    Ritu Kapoor
    Getting my house done from Rakeshh was an amazing experience. His aesthetic sense and creativity is unrivaled. He beautifully put together our ideas, his creativity and expertise. The end result is our dream home!
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2019
    Rutvi Patel
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
