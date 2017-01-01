Luxury Interiors

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects (RJIA) is an Interior Design firm in Mumbai specializing in high-end residential interior design. Established and led by Rakeshh Jeswaani having over 23 years of experience in the industry, RJIA undertakes complete end to end interior projects from design and planning to execution.

RJIA’s design philosophy is to create timeless and elegant interiors to suit the specific lifestyle of each client and their projects range from high end residential homes to commercial and retail spaces. Rakeshh Jeswaani does not like being limited or defined by a particular style and his design style is intuitive and changes with every project.

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects has designed diverse homes across India, from a 15000 sq ft villa to a 6000 sq ft duplex apartment. Each home has a distinctive style that suits its residents and their requirements.

Besides being featured in magazines like Inside Outside, Home & Design Trends, Ideal Home & Garden and Home Review, RJIA was also featured in the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club 2016 yearbook. Rakeshh Jeswaani is the only Indian interior designer to be featured in this book which is a tribute to the world’s finest designers and brands.