Jaipur Fabric
Textiles & Upholstery in Jaipur
    • Designer Sofa Covers Bearing Rajasthani Art is Worth Buying, Jaipur Fabric Jaipur Fabric Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Designer Sofa Covers Bearing Rajasthani Art is Worth Buying
    Diwan Sets, Jaipur Fabric Jaipur Fabric Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Red
    Diwan Sets
    Quilts, Jaipur Fabric Jaipur Fabric BedroomBeds & headboards
    Quilts
    Cushion Covers, Jaipur Fabric Jaipur Fabric Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Cushion Covers
    Rajasthani Handmade Puppets, Jaipur Fabric Jaipur Fabric ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Rajasthani Handmade Puppets
    Jaipur Fabric, Jaipur Fabric Jaipur Fabric BedroomBeds & headboards Cotton Red
    Jaipur Fabric

    One easy way to improve the beauty of a bedroom decoration is to add a beautiful bed sheet. In a bedroom, bed sheet is the central scene, because it covers the main item in the bedroom, which is the bed. It's so easy to change the tone or accent in your bedroom from gloomy to cheerful or from relax to happy just by changing your bed sheet. That's why it's important to choose the right bed sheet for the rooms in your house.

    Jaipur Fabric, a company already known for their beautiful textiles, is bringing the block print technique. A large variety of single and double bed sheet with block print designs, is available for purchase.Peruse the pages of this website to explore the vast array of handmade products available for purchase.

    Services
    Home Furnishing
    Service areas
    jaipur
    Address
    423 World Trade Park
    302017 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9314075567 www.jaipurfabric.com
