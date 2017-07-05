Your browser is out-of-date.

ANBN DESIGNS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Uttarpradesh
Reviews
    • Sainik farm residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Living roomSofas & armchairs Beige
    Sainik farm residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Living roomSofas & armchairs Beige
    Sainik farm residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Dining roomAccessories & decoration Plywood White
    +7
    Sainik farm residence
    Sainik farm residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Modern style bedroom Plywood Amber/Gold
    Sainik farm residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Modern living room
    Sainik farm residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Modern living room
    +17
    Sainik farm residence
    Tour and Travel office, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Commercial spaces Plywood
    Tour and Travel office, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Commercial spaces Plywood
    Tour and Travel office, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Commercial spaces Plywood
    +8
    Tour and Travel office
    MAB BOUTIQUE, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Commercial spaces Plywood
    MAB BOUTIQUE, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Commercial spaces Plywood
    MAB BOUTIQUE, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Commercial spaces Plywood
    +9
    MAB BOUTIQUE
    Chattarpur private residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Kitchen units Plywood
    Chattarpur private residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Kitchen units Plywood
    Chattarpur private residence, ANBN DESIGNS ANBN DESIGNS Kitchen units Plywood
    +37
    Chattarpur private residence

    Founded in 2014, ANBN DESIGNS is a Noida based bespoke luxury interior designing company. ANBN has made its name within the sector for interiors which are elegant and classy and introduced with creativity. We create impressive homes through our deep attention to detail, with a better understanding about client taste, and a precise awareness of budget and time scale. ANBN specialized in home interior, apartment interior, villa interior, kitchen interior, office interior, cafe interior, saloon and spa interior, garments showroom interior, hotel interior, home decor and many more.

    Services
    • Villa Interior
    • apartment and flat interior
    • hotel Interior
    • Cafe Interior
    • boutique Interior
    • office Interior
    • saloon Interior
    • restaurant Interior
    • marble mandir Interior
    • Paintings
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Delhi
    • Noida
    • Greator Noida
    • Gurgaon
    • Dwarka
    • Ghaziabad
    • Meerut
    • Hapur.
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    Noida sec 74
    201301 Uttarpradesh
    India
    +91-9711786897 www.anbndesigns.com

    Reviews

    Bilal Naqvi Bilal Naqvi
    Well, it was amazing to have ANBN DESIGNS For our home interior.They are very creative and exclusive about there designs. Really loved there team work. I would refer them to all my colleagues to get there home turn in to beautiful.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: January 2013
    Edit
    Adam Naqvi Adam Naqvi
    I have worked with ANBN DESIGNES as an Professional Artist it was great working with such creative people
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: January 2017
    Edit
