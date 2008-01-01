About Vinay Patil Architects

Enhancing collaboration and communication within the firm, each member at Vinay Patil Architects utilizes a hands-on approach in leading our projects. We have diverse group of employees, also outsourced expertise is provided to clients. Each architect and designer is highly independent and efficient in order to deliver quality work that fits the specific and requirements of the clients.

Our team of trained personnel follows the research-based approach as the primary platform to their designs. Each employee is trained to efficiently handle projects amongst the most complex ones and deliver quality.

About Vinay Patil

Vinay Patil Architects is an integrated architectural design consulting firm. Since its inception in 2008, Vinay Patil Architects has developed into a sundry and one among the respected design consulting firms in Mumbai.

Vinay Patil the Founder and Director of "Vinay Patil Architects", in Mumbai, has pursued Masters in Architecture from the University of Illinois, Chicago and Bachelors Degree in Architecture from D.Y.Patil College of Architecture, Mumbai University. He has served as a Guest Lecturer in D. Y. Patil Institute for a year and a half and also as a Jury for L. S. Raheja college of Architecture .He has worked on numerous Gold rated LEED projects.

Mr. Patil has five years of international experience working with architecture firms like Eifler and Associates and Urban Works both based in Chicago, USA.

Mr. Patil was awarded with numerous prestigious recognition awards in the organizations he has worked with. To name a few:

· AIA, Chicago Chapter – Design Awards 2004 presented by Eifler& Associates

· Special Mention of a project in Door County – 2004

Wanting to pursue his dream of becoming an Entrepreneur, Mr. Patil decided to leave the lavish job in Chicago and decided to tap the potential India has. Hence from 2008 onwards there is no looking back.

Mr. Patil started off as a freelancer in 2008 and managed to bag projects from top notch corporate clients like the Tata Housing, Panoramic Group Pvt. Ltd. to name a few. The firm currently comprises of young and well trained Architects, Interior Designers & Draftsmen.