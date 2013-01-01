Architect Ranjeet Mukherjee, attended the Doon School, Dehradun before graduating from The Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University, Ahmedabad. Thereafter he worked as a citizen of Auroville, Pondicherry for 5 years, where he met with his wife and Interior Design partner Shreenu. Together they embarked upon a journey to explore ecologically sensitive and contextually appropriate design and construction techniques.Their design practice is to be an evolving process, which grows organically and adapts to each task with complete flexibility. The overall resultant continuum is a "Project" in itself; as the studio is not to be static or set in any particular form. "Vrindavan" is a reference to the Divine abode; a place of His youth and creative field of action; therefore… "The Vrindavan Project" was founded in 2012.Having collaborated on a number of sustainable projects in the south, they moved to a mango orchard in rural Maharashtra; to spend two years on site, while creating a rammed earth farm home for the Bhatia family. Upon completing and publishing this building, their design studio dropped anchor at Palam Vihar, Gurgaon from where they built and published Crunch Patisserie. Other ongoing projects are being executed at diverse locations at various scales and stages of work.