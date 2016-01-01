"Total Interiors Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a 10+ Years of Furniture & Interior Design multidisciplinary firm headed by Ankur Dassani and Vineeta Dassani providing beautiful spaces for Residential, Commercial, Retail, and Hospitality. TIS with its in-house furniture manufacturing promises to deliver only the best furniture: the onus of great design and top-most quality is on us. The TIS studio comprises young designers. Formed in 2010, TIS has delivered over 175+ interior space projects in the following capacities – interior adaptations, interior execution support, and turnkey furniture solutions. TIS is possibly the only company in the furniture industry to offer “Guarantee for Life” on all furniture pieces manufactured at its 1000 square meter."