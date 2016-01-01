Your browser is out-of-date.

Total Interiors Solutions Pvt. ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
    "Total Interiors Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a 10+ Years of Furniture & Interior Design multidisciplinary firm headed by Ankur Dassani and Vineeta Dassani providing beautiful spaces for Residential, Commercial, Retail, and Hospitality. TIS with its in-house furniture manufacturing promises to deliver only the best furniture: the onus of great design and top-most quality is on us. The TIS studio comprises young designers. Formed in 2010, TIS has delivered over 175+ interior space projects in the following capacities – interior adaptations, interior execution support, and turnkey furniture solutions. TIS is possibly the only company in the furniture industry to offer “Guarantee for Life” on all furniture pieces manufactured at its 1000 square meter."

    Services
    • Interiors
    • Civil
    • Furniture
    • Custom Made Furniture
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR and Pan India
    Company awards
    • IIID Regional 2016
    • Retail Transformation of the year for Symetree Jewellery Store at Khan market 2016
    • Retail Symetree jewellery store published in Inside Outside magazine 2016
    Address
    B-7, First Floor, Sushant Lok-1
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9871012000 totalinteriorssolutions.com

    Reviews

    Shiwali Mishra
    Had a wonderful experience. Provided with a wide variety of options for furnishings and designs. The staff is very professional and explained everything in detail.
    5 months ago
    Chandra Prakash Mishra
    We are associated with TIS for last few years and they have been quite generous and understanding in fulfilling our needs. Be it any kind of help or advise for furniture or for interior decoration, their team is always on the toes to help you round the clock. Its been an amazing few years and TIS is a one stop shop for all your needs without any worry of delay or bad quality material. Their team is very thoroughly selected and inducted, They have been a very big support for us. We are personally indebted to both Mr & Mrs Dassani for their timely help and support all around our needs.
    5 months ago
    Aman Singh
    We are glad to have found TIS for our needs. Their admin officer and staff are very cooperative and understanding. Thank you for all the help and timely delivery. We owe big time to TIS and Team. Thanks.
    5 months ago
