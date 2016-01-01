"Total Interiors Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a 10+ Years of Furniture & Interior Design multidisciplinary firm headed by Ankur Dassani and Vineeta Dassani providing beautiful spaces for Residential, Commercial, Retail, and Hospitality. TIS with its in-house furniture manufacturing promises to deliver only the best furniture: the onus of great design and top-most quality is on us. The TIS studio comprises young designers. Formed in 2010, TIS has delivered over 175+ interior space projects in the following capacities – interior adaptations, interior execution support, and turnkey furniture solutions. TIS is possibly the only company in the furniture industry to offer “Guarantee for Life” on all furniture pieces manufactured at its 1000 square meter."
- Services
- Interiors
- Civil
- Furniture
- Custom Made Furniture
- Service areas
- Delhi NCR and Pan India
- Company awards
- IIID Regional 2016
- Retail Transformation of the year for Symetree Jewellery Store at Khan market 2016
- Retail Symetree jewellery store published in Inside Outside magazine 2016
- Address
-
B-7, First Floor, Sushant Lok-1
122001 Gurgaon
India
+91-9871012000 totalinteriorssolutions.com