At Foxberri, we pride ourselves in surpassing the focus of design by delivering luxurious and innovative homes that directly correlate to our client’s needs. Each project starts with a CONCEPT and each concept is created from a very personal connection with our clients. Our first priority is to take the time to understand the individual needs of each client and apply them throughout the interior design creative process.

We strategically use the very best of different styles to create a sophisticated, distinctive and timeless design. The firm can produce CAD (computer) plans as well as computer images and animation of proposed residential, business or hospitality interior design projects. We take pride in our ability to deliver quality interior design to our clients provide service that is unmatched, regardless of the project size. For delivering superior interior designing, it is very essential to use reliable and durable products. For this, we have made tie-ups with major manufacturers of India for ensuring the best quality of products at the most competitive prices. Our company also performs quality testing of material procured from leading company that ensures that no inferior products are used in our projects. The company has trusted and reliable supervisors, who keep an eye not only on the products but also on the finishing quality of the projects.

The end result is a COLLABORATION of every Foxberri team member coming together to CREATE an authentic style and home identity for our clients to cherish for a lifetime.