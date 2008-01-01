Your browser is out-of-date.

KdnD Studio LLP
Interior Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Reviews (0)
    Spa La'Vie
    Club B
    CE Apartment
    SM Apartment
    M+M
    PE Office
    KdnD Studio LLP as the name suggest is a JV between Kapadia Associates Pvt. Ltd., and ADND. The company handles commercial projects like show flats, show galleries, retail and corporate offices. The company is organized around the leadership of a Kiran Kapadia, Shobhan Kothari and Anand Menon (all Partners of KdnD studio LLP).  Kiran Kapadia and Shobhan Kothari or Anand Menon will remain involved in all aspects of the project from initial stages of planning, attending client meeting and making all major decisions. Each project is executed by a team of architects/interior designers and engineers who remain with the project from beginning to end.

    Services
    • Boutique work in the genre of Residential
    • Corporate
    • Hospitality and Retail.
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Maharashtra and All over India
    Company awards
    • 2008
    • Runner-up in IAD Awards 2008 presented for Interior +Architecture in Residential Category
    • 2013
    • Runner Up in IIID Awards 2012 presented for Excellence in Interior Designing in Hospitality Category
    Address
    815,Corporate Avenue, Sonawalla Lane, Goregaon East ,
    400063 Mumbai, Maharashtra
    India
    +91-9821624224 www.kdnd.in
