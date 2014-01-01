Your browser is out-of-date.

    • The One Sided House, étendre étendre Modern houses Stone Wood effect
    The One Sided House, étendre étendre Modern houses Stone Wood effect
    The One Sided House, étendre étendre Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +12
    The One Sided House

    étendre is primarily a selective design studio focussed on " Transformation Architecture". The studio is a research and development unit studying contexts and developing concepts that alleviate them both and create a paradigm link. The idea is to always create a "Parallel Line of Thinking (P.L.O.T) platform to create a brainwave pool that is flexible and filled with hyper thread fractal design process that allows the designer to reverse the process to any previous "NODE" in the process and take off on another line of design thinking - this ensures that a single idea can create various processes and hence various solutions.

    The Studio has been practicing experimental and contextual architecture since the past few years and has successfully completed High end individual farmhouses and exclusive villa projects apart from various apartments, corporate and commercial projects. 

    The studio is committed and focused towards delivering high end sustainable projects to its Clientele.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Landscaping
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Hospitality
    • Housing
    • Corporate
    • Retail
    • Healthcare
    • Public
    • Mixed & Multi Use
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    No.14, Sundaram, K.V.Layout, 3rd Block ( East ), Jayanagar
    560011 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8904009777 www.etendre.in
    Reviews

    sns
    Great Professional. Excellent Knowledge and innovation capabilities, in architecture. Great guys to work with.
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2014
    Chirag Chadda Chirag Chadda
    Unprofessional and lack experience. Unreasonable. No control in the site. Take hefty fees and do not complete work. Be cautious before employing them.
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: March 2014
    Venkatesh Ramaswamy Venkatesh Ramaswamy
    Amazing people to work with...if you are looking for signature styled contemporary projects..they are the go - to people..
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: July 2015
