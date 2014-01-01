étendre is primarily a selective design studio focussed on " Transformation Architecture". The studio is a research and development unit studying contexts and developing concepts that alleviate them both and create a paradigm link. The idea is to always create a "Parallel Line of Thinking (P.L.O.T) platform to create a brainwave pool that is flexible and filled with hyper thread fractal design process that allows the designer to reverse the process to any previous "NODE" in the process and take off on another line of design thinking - this ensures that a single idea can create various processes and hence various solutions.

The Studio has been practicing experimental and contextual architecture since the past few years and has successfully completed High end individual farmhouses and exclusive villa projects apart from various apartments, corporate and commercial projects.

The studio is committed and focused towards delivering high end sustainable projects to its Clientele.