We Provide following services

(A) Exclusive Interior Designing & Furnishing with our expert professionals Our professionals are in every corner of the world.

(B) Buying and Reselling of premium Homes, Chateaus, Manors & Mansions Since we only undertake Selling of Exclusive Properties we do not advertise them on Internet, we request you to contact us for such Properties.

(C) Property Mortgage & LoansWe do help our clients in case of Property Mortgage & Loans

(D) Remote Property Management OOAK HOMES LLC Provides this exclusive service to clients who own property in different geographic locations, E.g If American Client owns property in Singapore then we undertake management & care of his Singapore property.

(E) International Property Laws & Buying Guide