Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
OOAK HOMES
Real Estate Agents in Lonavla
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Marvellous Bungalow On Sale , OOAK HOMES OOAK HOMES
    Marvellous Bungalow On Sale , OOAK HOMES OOAK HOMES
    Marvellous Bungalow On Sale , OOAK HOMES OOAK HOMES
    +17
    Marvellous Bungalow On Sale

    We Provide following services

    (A) Exclusive Interior Designing & Furnishing with our expert professionals Our professionals are in every corner of the world.

    (B) Buying and Reselling of premium Homes, Chateaus, Manors & Mansions Since we only undertake Selling of Exclusive Properties we do not advertise them on Internet, we request you to contact us for such Properties. 

    (C) Property Mortgage & LoansWe do help our clients in case of Property Mortgage & Loans

    (D) Remote Property Management OOAK HOMES LLC Provides this exclusive service to clients who own property in different geographic locations, E.g If American Client owns property in Singapore then we undertake management & care of his Singapore property.

    (E) International Property Laws & Buying Guide

    Service areas
    worldwide and Lonavla
    Address
    KANHERI EMPIRE, OPP HOTEL BIJIS, NEAR HARNAM COMPLEX, NEW TUNGARLI ROAD LONAVLA, DIST PUNE, MAHARASHTRA INDIA
    410401 Lonavla
    India
    +91-9823667213 santosh_parithe.houzz.com
      Add SEO element