The world of art has no boundaries! It cannot be confined on a canvas! It’s free-flowing, boundless, brave, magnanimous, spell-binding, un-nerving, unending and unexplored. At Artglori, we explore the unexplored! We are an art-house that strongly believes in the Indian artisans …in their gift…in their art! Based in the hinterlands of India, these artists have been creating masterpieces since generations.

Here at Artglori, we deal in Stone Artefacts specifically in Marble Artefacts & Granite Artefacts by these artisans. At the core of our team are these exceptionally talented Indian artisans who make traditional as well as modern Stone Artifacts or Stone handicrafts like wall carvings, royal gazebos, colourful flooring, mesmerising fountains…right from Mughal style furniture to Rajasthani semi-precious stone tiles and much more.

We work on a customized approach where in we claim that we can create any form of Stone Artifacts, Marble Artifacts, Granite Artifacts or Stone handicraft as per your requirement. Just choose your favourites from our range of products or anything other than our range of products and we will ensure that your dream art is created & delivered at your doorstep.