Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
G.K. Corp
Artists & Artisans in India—313001
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Inlay Overlay Designs, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp
    Inlay Overlay Designs, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp
    Inlay Overlay Designs, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp
    +57
    Inlay Overlay Designs
    Stone Animals : Lion/Tiger, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkSculptures
    Stone Animals : Lion/Tiger, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkSculptures
    Stone Animals : Lion/Tiger, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkSculptures
    +14
    Stone Animals : Lion/Tiger
    Project Work, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Project Work, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Project Work, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +63
    Project Work
    Marble Animals : Elephant, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkSculptures
    Marble Animals : Elephant, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkSculptures
    Marble Animals : Elephant, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp ArtworkSculptures
    +13
    Marble Animals : Elephant
    Artglori's Westindies Project, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp
    Artglori's Westindies Project, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp
    Artglori's Westindies Project, G.K. Corp G.K. Corp
    +14
    Artglori's Westindies Project

    The world of art has no boundaries! It cannot be confined on a canvas! It’s free-flowing, boundless, brave, magnanimous, spell-binding, un-nerving, unending and unexplored. At Artglori, we explore the unexplored! We are an art-house that strongly believes in the Indian artisans …in their gift…in their art! Based in the hinterlands of India, these artists have been creating masterpieces since generations.
    Here at Artglori, we deal in Stone Artefacts specifically in Marble Artefacts & Granite Artefacts by these artisans. At the core of our team are these exceptionally talented Indian artisans who make traditional as well as modern Stone Artifacts or Stone handicrafts like wall carvings, royal gazebos, colourful flooring, mesmerising fountains…right from Mughal style furniture to Rajasthani semi-precious stone tiles and much more.

    We work on a customized approach where in we claim that we can create any form of Stone Artifacts, Marble Artifacts, Granite Artifacts or Stone handicraft as per your requirement. Just choose your favourites from our range of products or anything other than our range of products and we will ensure that your dream art is created & delivered at your doorstep.

    Services
    Manufacturers and Traders & Exporters
    Service areas
    Udaipur,India, Arts & Artisans, and India—313001
    Address
    4A Mahaveer Colony, Ashok Nagar
    Udaipur, Rajasthan India—313001
    India
    +91978528177700917877090026 www.artglori.com
      Add SEO element