MRN Associates involves a team of dedicated architects, planners, engineers and graphics artists with diverse technological expertise’s. Our design philosophy is not to follow certain trends or individual design philosophies, as individual clients have their own aspirations and design goals. Therefore while evolving concepts, we dedicate ourselves in understanding client’s vision for their projects.Hence our Concepts rely heavily on client’s vision, it helps us to build unique projects, which meets highest performance standards and design Criteria. We reach this objective in every project through meticulous planning, driven by sustainable design process.