Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MRN Associates
Architects in Chennai
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    Residential Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    Residential Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    +10
    Residential Interiors
    Salon Interior Elements, MRN Associates MRN Associates Office spaces & stores
    Salon Interior Elements, MRN Associates MRN Associates Office spaces & stores
    Salon Interior Elements, MRN Associates MRN Associates Office spaces & stores
    +3
    Salon Interior Elements
    Office Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    Office Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    Office Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    +5
    Office Interiors
    SALON INTERIORS, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    SALON INTERIORS, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    SALON INTERIORS, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    +1
    SALON INTERIORS
    Exteriors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    Exteriors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    Exteriors, MRN Associates MRN Associates
    +6
    Exteriors
    Saloon Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates SpaFurniture
    Saloon Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates SpaFurniture
    Saloon Interiors, MRN Associates MRN Associates SpaFurniture
    Saloon Interiors
    Show all 7 projects

    MRN Associates involves a team of dedicated architects, planners, engineers and graphics artists with diverse technological expertise’s. Our design philosophy is not to follow certain trends or individual design philosophies, as individual clients have their own aspirations and design goals. Therefore while evolving concepts, we dedicate ourselves in understanding client’s vision for their projects.Hence our Concepts rely heavily on client’s vision, it helps us to build unique projects, which meets highest performance standards and design Criteria. We reach this objective in every project through meticulous planning, driven by sustainable design process.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior design and planning
    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Address
    40/2, Vaigai Colony 1st Street, 12th Avenue, Ashok nagar,
    600083 Chennai
    India
    +91-4443527072 www.mrn.co.in

    Reviews

    tamil malaravan
    A detail oriented architectural firm. Easy to work with, their involvement towards client satisfaction is impeccable.
    over 3 years ago
    Shilpa Reddy
    Excellent Service. Very Creative Team. I am very satisfied with the Interior design for my Apartment. Thanks
    over 3 years ago
    chidambaram kattuputhur
    A hard working and creative bunch of architects who work to the satisfaction of the client , a rather rare combination these days from my experience
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element