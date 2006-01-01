Sakuteki is a company from 2006, we are a professionally competent group of professionals, and proficient team of carpenters and other workers -believe in giving best designs,space utilization with complete quality, quantity and strict time adherence to the project.
- Services
- Total design solutions for residence and comercial projects
- deal with interiors and landscape
- Service areas
- interiors and garden works
- Bangalore, Karnataka
- Company awards
- Have got very good reviews from clients and companies with complete satisfaction.
- Address
-
#215, Sri Sapphire Park, Kasturinagar BDA Mn Rd, Vijinapura, Bangalore -16
Bangaore -560016 Bangalore, Karnataka
India
+91-9844019077