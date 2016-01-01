Your browser is out-of-date.

HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Elegant Interiors 3 BHK at SNN Raj Serenity , HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Modern living room Plywood Yellow
    Elegant Interiors 3 BHK at SNN Raj Serenity , HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Multicolored
    Elegant Interiors 3 BHK at SNN Raj Serenity , HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage Glass Brown
    +4
    Elegant Interiors 3 BHK at SNN Raj Serenity
    4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore, HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Asian style kitchen Plywood White
    4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore, HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Asian style kitchen Plywood White
    4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore, HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Asian style kitchen Plywood White
    +4
    4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

    •We, the “HCD DREAM”, an unparalleled interior designing company driven by the passion of Human Centric Desgins, believe and specialize in Human centered, Lifestyle and Life cycle  based Interior Solutions that enable us to make home and interiors that are part of your life, express to you and welcome you. We call this “Designs that express..”.

    We do it by understanding and assimilating people's lifestyle, needs, hobbies, profession, culture, interest, passion, taste, liking and ofcourse budget into the concepts and designs.

    We then use different combinations to work out different options to  make your dream home within your budget.

    We love humanizing spaces and create ever cherishing value in each sqft of your DREAM Home, office or any property. 

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Execution and Decoration
    Service areas
    • Home and Commercial Interior Solution and Service
    • bangalore
    Address
    HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd # 373, 2nd Floor, Hoodi, Rajpalya,, ITPL Main Road, Whitefield, Opp ITTINA Akkala,, Above Mahaveer MRF Tyres, Thigalarapalya, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048 081057 86528
    560048 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8105786528 www.hcddream.com

    Reviews

    Subranil Gangabasi Subranil Gangabasi
    Very Thoughtful and mindful about the requirements, budget, quality and timeline. Highly relevantly creative to your requirements and that brings out elegantly yours taste and reflections. That makes it your home
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: November 2016
