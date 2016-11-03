Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
origin_interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ghaziabad
Overview 2Projects (2) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Handover project , origin_interiors origin_interiors
    Handover project , origin_interiors origin_interiors
    Handover project , origin_interiors origin_interiors
    +2
    Handover project
    painting in noida, origin_interiors origin_interiors Asian style bedroom
    painting in noida, origin_interiors origin_interiors Asian style living room
    painting in noida, origin_interiors origin_interiors Asian style living room
    +3
    painting in noida

    Dear customer,

    just call:- ORIGIN INTERIORS

    one stop destination for all your home and building improvement needs

    the services provide by us is a long list

    some of them are listed below

    select the service you require and give us a call

    see the difference by yourself.

    RENOVATION SERVICES-:

    Renovating and rebuilding different area of the house and office.

    WHITEWASH-:

    Primer,

    Putty,

    Oil bound disteper,

    Plastic paint,

    Royal emulsion,

    Royal play design,

    Texture paint,

    Apex exterior

    Enamel paint,

    Pu polish,

    Melamine polish etc....

    POP WORK-:

    plaster on walls,

    false ceiling,

    Fan ring ,

    Cornish,

    Moulding,

    Arch,

    Gypsum ceiling,

    Columns & partitions etc..

    FABRICATION SERVICES-:

    iron and stainless steel   doors and windows,

    iron and stainless steel grills,staircases,

    frames for doors and windows etc...

    FLOORING-:

    tile flooring,

    marble flooring,

    wooden flooring,

    granite flooring,

    vinyl flooring,

    WOOD WORK-:

    Making different style furniture, modular kitchen, almira cabinets, doors, windows, showcase & partitions etc....

    MASON WORK,

    FLOOR GRINDING,

    ALUMINIUM WORK,

    PLUMBING  etc.... 

    work in:- delhi, noida, greater noida, Gurugram,  indrapuram

    Thanx & regards,

    Md. Hashim

    9818354484

    Services
    • home renovation
    • home painting
    • texture paint
    • p.o.p work
    • mason work
    • tiles marbel
    • wood work
    • fabrication work
    • aluminium and floor grinding.
    • Modular kitchen
    • Kitchen remodeling
    • Constructions
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    • noida
    • gurugram
    • delhi
    • greater noida
    • indrapuram
    • noida extension
    • Ghaziabad
    Address
    727a first floor kala Patthar road Nyay khand 2 indirapuram
    201014 Ghaziabad
    India
    +91-9818354484 www.origininteriors.biz

    Reviews

    dimple oberoi dimple oberoi
    Thank you for the on-time and professional paint job you did for my office! I'm totally satisfied with the effective and affordable work you did! I will certainly recommend your services.
    over 1 year ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element