Dear customer,
just call:- ORIGIN INTERIORS
one stop destination for all your home and building improvement needs
the services provide by us is a long list
some of them are listed below
select the service you require and give us a call
see the difference by yourself.
RENOVATION SERVICES-:
Renovating and rebuilding different area of the house and office.
WHITEWASH-:
Primer,
Putty,
Oil bound disteper,
Plastic paint,
Royal emulsion,
Royal play design,
Texture paint,
Apex exterior
Enamel paint,
Pu polish,
Melamine polish etc....
POP WORK-:
plaster on walls,
false ceiling,
Fan ring ,
Cornish,
Moulding,
Arch,
Gypsum ceiling,
Columns & partitions etc..
FABRICATION SERVICES-:
iron and stainless steel doors and windows,
iron and stainless steel grills,staircases,
frames for doors and windows etc...
FLOORING-:
tile flooring,
marble flooring,
wooden flooring,
granite flooring,
vinyl flooring,
WOOD WORK-:
Making different style furniture, modular kitchen, almira cabinets, doors, windows, showcase & partitions etc....
MASON WORK,
FLOOR GRINDING,
ALUMINIUM WORK,
PLUMBING etc....
work in:- delhi, noida, greater noida, Gurugram, indrapuram
Thanx & regards,
Md. Hashim
9818354484
- Address
-
727a first floor kala Patthar road Nyay khand 2 indirapuram
201014 Ghaziabad
India
+91-9818354484 www.origininteriors.biz