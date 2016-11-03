Dear customer,

just call:- ORIGIN INTERIORS

one stop destination for all your home and building improvement needs

the services provide by us is a long list

some of them are listed below

select the service you require and give us a call

see the difference by yourself.

RENOVATION SERVICES-:

Renovating and rebuilding different area of the house and office.

WHITEWASH-:

Primer,

Putty,

Oil bound disteper,

Plastic paint,

Royal emulsion,

Royal play design,

Texture paint,

Apex exterior

Enamel paint,

Pu polish,

Melamine polish etc....

POP WORK-:

plaster on walls,

false ceiling,

Fan ring ,

Cornish,

Moulding,

Arch,

Gypsum ceiling,

Columns & partitions etc..

FABRICATION SERVICES-:

iron and stainless steel doors and windows,

iron and stainless steel grills,staircases,

frames for doors and windows etc...

FLOORING-:

tile flooring,

marble flooring,

wooden flooring,

granite flooring,

vinyl flooring,

WOOD WORK-:

Making different style furniture, modular kitchen, almira cabinets, doors, windows, showcase & partitions etc....

MASON WORK,

FLOOR GRINDING,

ALUMINIUM WORK,

PLUMBING etc....

work in:- delhi, noida, greater noida, Gurugram, indrapuram

Thanx & regards,

Md. Hashim

9818354484