Upper Design by Fernandez Architecture Firm
Interior Architects in Barcelona
    Casa tropical
    Apartamento ecléctico
    Reforma e Interiorismo completo
    Apartamento turístico en el centro de Barcelona

    Fernandez Architecture provides exceptional design services for projects including private homes, commercial structures, hotels, and more. We serve clients in the U.S. and internationally. We provide creative solutions to provide comfortable living spaces, even in complex structures.

    We have a passion for creating respectful, peaceful environments to transform communities and elevate the lives of individuals and families. We design thoughtful spaces that allow neighborhoods to thrive and enable or support further engagement, comfort, and community benefit.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Decoration projects
    Service areas
    World wide
    Address
    Brusi Nº 50
    08006 Barcelona
    Spain
    +34-934516137 www.fernandezarchitecture.com

    Reviews

    Sebastián Vargas
    over 1 year ago
