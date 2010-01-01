About Verve Group

Verve Group is a multidisciplinary design and architectural firm with a highly experienced team of designers, architects and planners who have executed construction projects across India. Established as a firm committed to providing quality project management services to clients, the firm has grown multifold in the past 27 years with branches across India and Liberia.

Verve Group is among the award-winning architects in Bangalore. The team has won the prestigious Best Architect gold medal from the Government of Karnataka, and several others. The group is a collaboration between architects and urban planners – Nagaraj and Pranoti – two established names in the architect circles in Bangalore. Besides establishing its reputation in project management and structural design for residential and commercial projects, Verve Group has expanded its consultancy services to include healthcare projects.





Workstyle, project approach and ethos

The group’s personalized work style starts with a detailed discussion with the client at the office. It helps understand their interest and expectations that need to be kept in mind while making the conceptual design for approval. These conceptual designs are made after receiving non-refundable advance payment. Once the client approves the design, plan and work schedule, the team chalks out the fee structure and enters into a formal work agreement.

The group’s design ethos is rooted in transforming available structures and spaces to create meaningful environments that create synergy with a touch of art and thoughtful designs.





Awards and Accolades

Verve Group and its projects have been featured in architectural design magazines, newsprint editions & TV channels. As residential architects in Bangalore, the firm has specialized teams to handle the design and execution of residential projects and plotted development projects.

The team is renowned as one of the leading award-winning architects in Bangalore, having received prestigious awards, including Passion Perfect Award in 2017 and the National Design Award by NDRF in 2015. The flagship project, Garden City Integrated Township, close to Bangalore, was awarded Best Architect Gold Medal by the Government of Karnataka.





Signature Style

Throughout their architecture and design journey as residential interior designers in Bangalore, Verve Group has remained rooted in contemporary design with clean lines but have always introduced intrinsic art elements. The team prefers to use bricks, wood and steel in their contemporary designs.





Future Plans

Verve Group plans to build several signature residential and commercial structures across Bangalore that bear the signature stamp for which the group is well-known. Their goal is to move towards luxury and exclusive interior designs in their residential construction in Bangalore and build a name for themselves in the category.





How to reach Verve Group

The team is always available via phone, and clients can fix up an appointment to meet or walk into the office during working hours for discussions. Besides, they are also reachable via email, where clients can share contact details for the team to follow up immediately with information and images of previous projects of the same type. After this, a representative will call and set up an appointment for detailed project discussion with the design team.