About Verve Group
Verve Group is a multidisciplinary design and architectural firm with a highly experienced team of designers, architects and planners who have executed construction projects across India. Established as a firm committed to providing quality project management services to clients, the firm has grown multifold in the past 27 years with branches across India and Liberia.
Verve Group is among the award-winning architects in Bangalore. The team has won the prestigious Best Architect gold medal from the Government of Karnataka, and several others. The group is a collaboration between architects and urban planners – Nagaraj and Pranoti – two established names in the architect circles in Bangalore. Besides establishing its reputation in project management and structural design for residential and commercial projects, Verve Group has expanded its consultancy services to include healthcare projects.
Workstyle, project approach and ethos
The group’s personalized work style starts with a detailed discussion with the client at the office. It helps understand their interest and expectations that need to be kept in mind while making the conceptual design for approval. These conceptual designs are made after receiving non-refundable advance payment. Once the client approves the design, plan and work schedule, the team chalks out the fee structure and enters into a formal work agreement.
The group’s design ethos is rooted in transforming available structures and spaces to create meaningful environments that create synergy with a touch of art and thoughtful designs.
Awards and Accolades
Verve Group and its projects have been featured in architectural design magazines, newsprint editions & TV channels. As residential architects in Bangalore, the firm has specialized teams to handle the design and execution of residential projects and plotted development projects.
The team is renowned as one of the leading award-winning architects in Bangalore, having received prestigious awards, including Passion Perfect Award in 2017 and the National Design Award by NDRF in 2015. The flagship project, Garden City Integrated Township, close to Bangalore, was awarded Best Architect Gold Medal by the Government of Karnataka.
Signature Style
Throughout their architecture and design journey as residential interior designers in Bangalore, Verve Group has remained rooted in contemporary design with clean lines but have always introduced intrinsic art elements. The team prefers to use bricks, wood and steel in their contemporary designs.
Future Plans
Verve Group plans to build several signature residential and commercial structures across Bangalore that bear the signature stamp for which the group is well-known. Their goal is to move towards luxury and exclusive interior designs in their residential construction in Bangalore and build a name for themselves in the category.
How to reach Verve Group
The team is always available via phone, and clients can fix up an appointment to meet or walk into the office during working hours for discussions. Besides, they are also reachable via email, where clients can share contact details for the team to follow up immediately with information and images of previous projects of the same type. After this, a representative will call and set up an appointment for detailed project discussion with the design team.
- Services
- ARCHITECTURE
- INTERIORS DESIGN MASTER PLANNING PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- ONLINE Design consultation too
- Service areas
- Architecture
- Master planning
- Interior design & Art
- Bangalore
- Karnataka
- India Pan India
- Company awards
- 01. NATIONAL DESIGN AWARD 2015
- 02. BEST ARCHITECT GOLD MEDAL
- Excellent performance in the field of Architecture 2011 By KARNATAKA STATE TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING BOARD, GOVT OF KARNATAKA for State level Award for INTEGRATED TOWNSHIP DESIGN
- 03. IIA AWARD 2010—Excellence in Architecture 2010 By THE INDIAN INSITUTE OF ARCHITECTURE for
- Research Project: CULTURE CONNECTING SPACES- Turkish Vernacular Architecture
- 04. APPRECIATION CERTIFICATE HONOUR BY IIA 2008 (OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN ARCHITECTURE)
- 05. TURKISH SCHOLARSHIP AWARD 1992
- OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS
- WON INTERNATIONAL LEVEL DESIGN COMPETITION, GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARDS etc
- WINNER IN MURAL DESIGN CONTEST
- Show all 10 awards
- Address
-
JAYANAGAR
560041 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
India
+91-9448063706 www.vervegroup.in
VERVE Architects Planners Engineers pvt ltd
is a Bangalore based Design Firm with offices in Bangalore and presence in Pune. It is a collective collaboration of highly experienced Architects/Planners ; NAGARAJ & PRANOTI (founders) with more than 3 decades of experience of rich & diverse experience in Architecture, Planning, Project Management, Art , Graphic design & Advt. VERVE has DESIGNED PROJECTS in :
DUBAI, SINGAPORE, OMAN, TANZANIA and LIBERIA.
Selected Clients
include TATA HOUSING, DLF, SKYLINE, SV GROUP, SLV HOUSING. RAJA HOUSING, WIPRO, TILE PRINT, TILE PRINT, GARDEN CITY COLLEGE, ISRO, BANGALORE CLUB, BOWRING CLUB, COSMOPOLITAN CLUB , MICON WIRES etc