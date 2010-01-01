Your browser is out-of-date.

VERVE GROUP
Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews (14)
Projects

    A Villa in Bangalore
    HOUSE IN WHITES
    Residential Interiors under progress
    VILLA
    Residential Projects Under Progress
    Villa Interiors
    About Verve Group

    Verve Group is a multidisciplinary design and architectural firm with a highly experienced team of designers, architects and planners who have executed construction projects across India. Established as a firm committed to providing quality project management services to clients, the firm has grown multifold in the past 27 years with branches across India and Liberia. 

    Verve Group is among the award-winning architects in Bangalore. The team has won the prestigious Best Architect gold medal from the Government of Karnataka, and several others. The group is a collaboration between architects and urban planners – Nagaraj and Pranoti – two established names in the architect circles in Bangalore. Besides establishing its reputation in project management and structural design for residential and commercial projects, Verve Group has expanded its consultancy services to include healthcare projects. 


    Workstyle, project approach and ethos 

    The group’s personalized work style starts with a detailed discussion with the client at the office. It helps understand their interest and expectations that need to be kept in mind while making the conceptual design for approval. These conceptual designs are made after receiving non-refundable advance payment. Once the client approves the design, plan and work schedule, the team chalks out the fee structure and enters into a formal work agreement.  

    The group’s design ethos is rooted in transforming available structures and spaces to create meaningful environments that create synergy with a touch of art and thoughtful designs.


    Awards and Accolades

    Verve Group and its projects have been featured in architectural design magazines, newsprint editions & TV channels. As residential architects in Bangalore, the firm has specialized teams to handle the design and execution of residential projects and plotted development projects.  

    The team is renowned as one of the leading award-winning architects in Bangalore, having received prestigious awards, including Passion Perfect Award in 2017 and the National Design Award by NDRF in 2015. The flagship project, Garden City Integrated Township, close to Bangalore, was awarded Best Architect Gold Medal by the Government of Karnataka.   


    Signature Style 

    Throughout their architecture and design journey as residential interior designers in Bangalore, Verve Group has remained rooted in contemporary design with clean lines but have always introduced intrinsic art elements. The team prefers to use bricks, wood and steel in their contemporary designs.  


    Future Plans

    Verve Group plans to build several signature residential and commercial structures across Bangalore that bear the signature stamp for which the group is well-known. Their goal is to move towards luxury and exclusive interior designs in their residential construction in Bangalore and build a name for themselves in the category. 


    How to reach Verve Group

    The team is always available via phone, and clients can fix up an appointment to meet or walk into the office during working hours for discussions. Besides, they are also reachable via email, where clients can share contact details for the team to follow up immediately with information and images of previous projects of the same type. After this, a representative will call and set up an appointment for detailed project discussion with the design team. 

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • INTERIORS DESIGN MASTER PLANNING PROJECT MANAGEMENT
    • ONLINE Design consultation too
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • Master planning
    • Interior design & Art
    • Bangalore
    • Karnataka
    • India Pan India
    Company awards
    • 01. NATIONAL DESIGN AWARD 2015
    • 02. BEST ARCHITECT GOLD MEDAL
    • Excellent performance in the field of Architecture 2011 By KARNATAKA STATE TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING BOARD,  GOVT OF KARNATAKA for  State level Award for INTEGRATED TOWNSHIP DESIGN 
    • 03. IIA AWARD 2010—Excellence in Architecture 2010  By THE INDIAN INSITUTE OF ARCHITECTURE for  
    • Research Project: CULTURE CONNECTING SPACES- Turkish Vernacular Architecture
    • 04. APPRECIATION CERTIFICATE HONOUR BY IIA 2008 (OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN ARCHITECTURE)  
    • 05. TURKISH SCHOLARSHIP AWARD 1992
    •   OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS
    • WON  INTERNATIONAL LEVEL DESIGN COMPETITION, GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARDS etc
    • WINNER IN MURAL DESIGN CONTEST
    Address
    JAYANAGAR
    560041 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9448063706 www.vervegroup.in
    Legal disclosure

    VERVE Architects Planners Engineers pvt ltd

    is a Bangalore based Design Firm with offices in Bangalore and presence in Pune.  It is a collective collaboration of highly experienced Architects/Planners ;  NAGARAJ & PRANOTI (founders) with more than 3 decades of experience of rich & diverse experience in Architecture, Planning, Project  Management,  Art , Graphic design & Advt. VERVE has DESIGNED PROJECTS  in :

    DUBAI, SINGAPORE, OMAN, TANZANIA and LIBERIA.

    Selected Clients

    include TATA HOUSING, DLF, SKYLINE, SV GROUP, SLV HOUSING. RAJA HOUSING, WIPRO, TILE PRINT, TILE PRINT, GARDEN CITY COLLEGE, ISRO, BANGALORE CLUB, BOWRING CLUB, COSMOPOLITAN CLUB , MICON WIRES etc



    Reviews

    HEALTHY BITES HEALTHY BITES
    Excellent design service. Experienced team. Satisfied with their approach. They helped me to save costs too.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2017
    Prashanth Daniel Prashanth Daniel
    Product quality achieved was good and the staffs were friendly throughout the journey.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2019
    Srimukhi Venkata ramanan Srimukhi Venkata ramanan
    Loved the designs.Talented and award winning team
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2018
