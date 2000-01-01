Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aegam
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Egret Park Villa, Aegam Aegam
    Egret Park Villa, Aegam Aegam
    Egret Park Villa, Aegam Aegam
    +18
    Egret Park Villa
    Colorful Indian Home, Aegam Aegam Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Colorful Indian Home, Aegam Aegam Eclectic style dining room
    Colorful Indian Home
    Apartment Remodel, Aegam Aegam Modern living room
    Apartment Remodel, Aegam Aegam Modern kitchen
    Apartment Remodel, Aegam Aegam Modern nursery/kids room
    +2
    Apartment Remodel
    Nashville Country Home, Aegam Aegam Country style kitchen
    Nashville Country Home, Aegam Aegam Country style bedroom
    Nashville Country Home, Aegam Aegam Country style nursery/kids room
    +1
    Nashville Country Home
    Modern "Classic White" themed Home , Aegam Aegam Modern kitchen
    Modern "Classic White" themed Home , Aegam Aegam Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Modern "Classic White" themed Home , Aegam Aegam Modern living room
    +1
    Modern "Classic White" themed Home

    At Aegam, a specialty Interior Design Company operating from Chennai, we love transforming spaces into something extra-ordinary in every possible dimension. We offer a comprehensive range of interior design and furnishing solutions for luxurious residential and commercial spaces. We are committed to providing our clients with a unique design that’s tailor made to suit every bit of their taste, lifestyle and personality. We will be your personal design advocate to work with architects, vendors and contractors and implement the design that fits all your functional and aesthetic needs and completed to perfection!

    Services
    • Complete Home Design & Styling
    • Home Staging. Home Remodel
    • Color consultation
    • space planning
    • Furniture Selection
    • Soft furnishings
    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Address
    173 Velachery Main Rd, Selaiyur
    600073 Chennai
    India
    +91-9841660711 aegam.com
      Add SEO element