Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • K K POINT, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Commercial spaces
    K K POINT, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Commercial spaces
    K K POINT, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Commercial spaces
    K K POINT
    PINK PALACE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. HouseholdPet accessories
    PINK PALACE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. HouseholdPet accessories
    PINK PALACE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. HouseholdPet accessories
    +7
    PINK PALACE
    LOOKOUT SALON, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Asian style spa
    LOOKOUT SALON, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Asian style spa
    LOOKOUT SALON, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Asian style spa
    +1
    LOOKOUT SALON
    ARCHITECTURAL EXTERIOR VIEWS, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. ArtworkPictures & paintings
    ARCHITECTURAL EXTERIOR VIEWS, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. ArtworkPictures & paintings
    ARCHITECTURAL EXTERIOR VIEWS, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +4
    ARCHITECTURAL EXTERIOR VIEWS
    AMBIKAPUR, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Rooms
    AMBIKAPUR, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Rooms
    AMBIKAPUR, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. Rooms
    +44
    AMBIKAPUR
    MR. AKHILESH CHAUBE'S RESIDENCE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
    MR. AKHILESH CHAUBE'S RESIDENCE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
    MR. AKHILESH CHAUBE'S RESIDENCE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD. NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
    +5
    MR. AKHILESH CHAUBE'S RESIDENCE
    Show all 12 projects

    ‘ NEX LVL’ – It is a multifaceted firm rendering architectural, interior designing & turnkey solutions to a varied clientele all over India.

    It is the endeavor of the firm to create a functionally efficient and aesthetically pleasing habitable space through a detailed study and analysis of project / client requirement and priorities. It is our belief that this should be done keeping in mind flexibility of design over a determined time and keeping all factors of design in context with eventual image to be projected.

    We have a young and talented work force, sensitive & dedicated to the firm’s mission.

    The firm has been involved in the design and execution of commercial projects such as offices, hotels, shops, boutiques, labs and residential projects as Townships, apartments & bungalows. Call us on 7900015023 or 9819775857

    Services
    • Project feasibility study
    • architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • Visual presentation
    • Structural Design Consultancy
    • Electrical & HVAC Consultancy
    • Plumbing
    • Sanitation & Fire fighting Consultancy
    • M & E design Consultancy
    • Signage Design Consultancy
    • landscape design
    • Execution
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    • All over India
    • Mumbai
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    112, Sunrays Shopping centre, Charkop market, Charkop
    400 067 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-7900015023 www.nexlvl.co.in
    Legal disclosure

    We put the customer needs first at all times with absolute relationship with site surroundings, value of money with timely deliverance (DESIGN TO DELIVER). We believe in innovation with experience and intensive personal attachment.

      Add SEO element