At Saloni Design projects are individually conceived and meticulously crafted. The individual needs of each client are realized by thoughtful, collaborative research into lifestyle, geographic location, and architecture. I work by listening respectfully to my clients in order to create projects that help them live and that make life easier. I create unique and influential interiors combining the best of the past with today's innovation. All my designs are born from the conviction that they influence the lives of those who use them. Born and educated in India, I always strive to advance my exposure and education through my travel and work experiences. My education and over 10 years of experience has given me the ability to translate client's preferences & lifestyles into highly personalized, functional and stunning spaces.