BAVA RACHANE - We are a young and multifaceted practice, passionately working in the design fields.We provide excellence in custom architecture and design for residential, commercial, recreation centers, cultural corporate and academic buildings. Our design rigor combines with construction management experience to create a distinctive design process and end product that are intellectually, spatially and aesthetically rigorous as well as financially informed.Our design values are modern, logic, beauty, honest expression of materials and clean lines of forms that allow architecture itself – space, light, materials, spatial relationship and inhabitants to thrive.