BAVA RACHANE
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (1)
    • Residential interiors, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern living room
    Residential interiors, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern style bedroom
    Residential interiors, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern style bedroom
    Residential interiors
    Apartment, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Minimalist houses
    Apartment, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Minimalist houses
    Apartment, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Minimalist houses
    Apartment
    commercial, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern wine cellar
    commercial, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern study/office
    commercial, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern study/office
    commercial
    Duplex Residence, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern style bedroom
    Duplex Residence, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Duplex Residence, BAVA RACHANE BAVA RACHANE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Duplex Residence

    BAVA RACHANE - We are a young and multifaceted practice, passionately working in the design fields.We provide excellence in custom architecture and design for residential, commercial, recreation centers, cultural corporate and academic buildings. Our design rigor combines with construction management experience to create a distinctive design process and end product that are intellectually, spatially and aesthetically rigorous as well as financially informed.Our design values are modern, logic, beauty, honest expression of materials and clean lines of forms that allow architecture itself – space, light, materials, spatial relationship and inhabitants to thrive.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • interior design—residential & commercial
    • landscaping
    • construction- turnkey & consultancy.
    Service areas
    South India and bangalore
    Address
    857, 5th main , Vijaya Bank Layout
    560076 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9036010084 bavarachane.houzz.com
    BUILDING THE FUTURE - RESTORING THE PAST

    Reviews

    Baalasubramani Shanthakumar
    over 6 years ago
