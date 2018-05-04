Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Mystique Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Overview 6Projects (6) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Grandeur en Vogue, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Kitchen units Solid Wood Pink
    Grandeur en Vogue, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Built-in kitchens Plywood Pink
    Grandeur en Vogue, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Kitchen units Tiles Pink
    +34
    Grandeur en Vogue
    Terrace Garden - Escape from the busy delhi city life, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Iron/Steel Green
    Terrace Garden - Escape from the busy delhi city life, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Iron/Steel White
    Terrace Garden - Escape from the busy delhi city life, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Iron/Steel White
    +12
    Terrace Garden - Escape from the busy delhi city life
    The Bohemian Pleasure, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Tropical style living room Wood Green
    The Bohemian Pleasure, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Tropical style living room Solid Wood Green
    The Bohemian Pleasure, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Dining roomTables Fake Leather Multicolored
    +10
    The Bohemian Pleasure
    The Modern Vibrance- home interiors, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Turquoise
    The Modern Vibrance- home interiors, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Living roomLighting Grey
    The Modern Vibrance- home interiors, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration Solid Wood Turquoise
    +10
    The Modern Vibrance- home interiors
    The French Ecstacy - Home Interior Renovation, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Colonial style living room
    The French Ecstacy - Home Interior Renovation, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Colonial style living room
    The French Ecstacy - Home Interior Renovation, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Colonial style living room Blue
    +5
    The French Ecstacy - Home Interior Renovation
    The Apartments, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Modern living room
    The Apartments, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Modern living room
    The Apartments, The Mystique Interiors The Mystique Interiors Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
    +15
    The Apartments

    Mystique Interiors is one stop destination for all your needs to convert your place into something mystical. We plan with you to design & execute a place of your dreams. We  handle residential and commercial Interior projects in Delhi-NCR regions of India. For details contact: 09811546044

    Services
    • Complete home interiors
    • Wallpapers
    • Wall cladding
    • wooden flooring
    • Modular kitchen
    • Office interiors
    • planning
    • designing & executing interior designs.
    • interior design
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Gurgaon and Delhi
    Address
    1111, Sector-4, Urban Estate
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9811546044 instagram.com/mystique.interiors

    Reviews

    toshit.agarwal
    We hired the team at Mystique Interiors to re-design one of the rooms in our house as my brother was getting married. The team not only created wonderful designs but also helped us source different furnishing items for the room. They were pretty flexible and almost co-created the designs with us, which really made us satisfied with the work. While the work was done 3 years back, anyone who visits us for the first time appreciates the room and asks for a reference. We would highly recommend their services.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2016
    Edit
    ankit.tanwar786
    Love the new look they've given to our home! The two main highlights being the furniture pieces- the sofa & the dining and the terrace garden. Would definitely recommend them!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Edit
    Isha Bagga Isha Bagga
    Great experience. Professional team with timely completion and The couple is a charm to work with. Highly encourage you to hire them for your interior needs.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    Show all 7 reviews
      Edit SEO element