Nimble Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kannur
Projects

    Modern Style Bedroom in Teak Wood
    Modern Style Bedroom in Teak Wood
    Modular Kitchen
    Modular Kitchen
    Modern Kitchen
    Modern Kitchen
    Bridal Bedroom
    Bridal Bedroom, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Bridal Bedroom, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Modern style bedroom
    +1
    Bridal Bedroom
    Courtyard And Living Room
    Courtyard And Living Room, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors
    Courtyard And Living Room, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors
    Courtyard And Living Room
    Full Home Interior Latest Designs
    Full Home Interior Latest Designs, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Modern living room
    Full Home Interior Latest Designs, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Modern living room
    +8
    Full Home Interior Latest Designs
    Show all 8 projects

    Nimble Interiors, a unique interior design firm stands in a class of its own. Different working areas from the company, provides exclusive affection and dedication to different sections of projects involved by our Company. We are proudly using all modern and advanced methodologies and infrastructure to create interiors that are drop dead gorgeous and judicious. Nimble implies that there is more of an emphasis on Planning, Functional designs and effective use of space involved in this profession. The success of Nimble is down to a simple philosophy, to stay loyal to the clients brief and meet the operator’s requirements of functionality, yet at the same time, create an interior that meets the highest international standards. We specialize in working with private residence and commercial interiors such as hotels, hospitals, retail stores, offices and other private and public facilities.

    Services
    • Residential Interiors
    • Modular kitchens
    • commercial interiors
    • Parks & Landscaping
    • NRI Services
    • Turnkey Services
    • Budget Designs
    Service areas
    India, Kerala, and kannur
    Address
    First Floor, Prajul's Arcade Kattampalli Road, Puzhathi. Kannur-11, Kerala
    670011 Kannur
    India
    +91-9995909161 nimbleinteriors.com
