Initios Design is created with a belief that a positive relationship and clients involvement is the key to a successful project, and we are highly committed, time driven and functional solutions to every requirements all along the design process.
We have a strong practical experience to back us with associated with every team member to offer a plethora of services, wherever creativity leads us to! From small home remodels to very large campuses, from designer furnitures to global logo-typing. Our designs can lift the spirits and create great relationships. Together making great times!
- Services
- 3D Virtualization and Renders
- Interior Design
- branding
- UI -UX Design
- Service areas
- bangalore
- Address
-
824 Jayanagar
560041 Bangalore
India
+91-9880212347 www.initios.in
Design Methodology
I quite don't believe that problem solving has to be about being in board room and exploring solutions, execution methods,etc. I have a strong experience and creative mind enabling me to think on my feet and act right upon it! The combination of my experience and skills allow me to offer vast solutions that create function and simplicity in every aspect.