Initios Designs
Interior Architects in Bangalore
    • Mr. Rakesh's Residence , Initios Designs Initios Designs Modern houses
    Capco Technologies Pvt Ltd, Initios Designs Initios Designs Commercial spaces
    +8
    Mr. Amit's Residence , Initios Designs Initios Designs Modern living room
    Mr. Amit's Residence , Initios Designs Initios Designs Modern dining room
    Sai Jewellers, Initios Designs Initios Designs Modern study/office
    Mr. Bharat 's residence , Initios Designs Initios Designs Modern style bedroom
    Mr. Bharat 's residence , Initios Designs Initios Designs Modern kitchen
    Mr. Bharat 's residence , Initios Designs Initios Designs Modern style bedroom
    +5
    Initios Design is created with a belief that a positive relationship and clients involvement is the key to a successful project, and we are highly committed, time driven and functional solutions to every requirements all along the design process.

    We have a strong practical experience to back us with associated with every team member to offer a plethora of services, wherever creativity leads us to! From small home remodels to very large campuses, from designer furnitures to global logo-typing. Our designs can lift the spirits and create great relationships. Together making great times!

    Services
    • 3D Virtualization and Renders
    • Interior Design
    • branding
    • UI -UX Design
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    824 Jayanagar
    560041 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9880212347 www.initios.in
    Design Methodology

    I quite don't believe that problem solving has to be about being in board room and exploring solutions, execution methods,etc. I have a strong experience and creative mind enabling me to think on my feet and act right upon it! The combination of my experience and skills allow me to offer vast solutions that create function and simplicity in every aspect.

