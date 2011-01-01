Your browser is out-of-date.

Krishna construction india
Interior Designers & Decorators in Faridabad
    • I m the head person of Krishna construction India , as i make up several constructions since 2011 to till date and go on ...... we are the best and economic company in our line-up field, making new standards of construction and interiors...

    we are the best interior designer in faridabad , delhi- ncr

    BELIEVE IN RE-CREATING NEW ERA...

    Services
    interior designing & decoration and construction
    Service areas
    faridabad and delhi—ncr
    Company awards
    B.TECH FROM M.D. UNIVERSITY
    Address
    J- 140, sector 10, dlf, 9-10 dividing road, near welcome restraurent
    121006 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9911880483 krishnaconstructionindia.com

    Reviews

    neeraj pradhan
    Highly professional people. No compromise on quality, fully trustworthy. Highly recommended.
    3 months ago
    Roshni Nagar
    The way Krishna construction india helped me design the bedroom of my choice was mesmerizing. I used to have a lot of fascination regarding bedrooms and turned down the offer from many other companies. However, when Krishna construction india proceeds, everything just changed, and I decided to move along with them. Their staff are highly co-operative, their designs are best in the industry, and the price quotation is 100% transparent. Most of the companies provide many hidden costs, and that's precisely not what Krishna construction india does. I am delighted with them and will do a lot of other projects with them in the future.
    3 months ago
    Mayank Sharma
    it's being very nice with working you guys. your work is really very appreciative.
    7 months ago
