We are the established Manufacturer, Trader, Exporter and Supplier of a superior range of Cane Furniture, Cane Basket, Shovel, Daboo Handle, Brush and Cane Basketry. In addition to this, we are the well known Importer of wide range of Cane. We have made a profound commitment to satisfaction with our clients through providing quality and exclusive product line. Our ethical business policies have enabled us to maintain cordial relations with our clients by gaining their faith and confidence.