The Bengal Basket Co.
Furniture & Accessories in Kolkata
    • We are the established Manufacturer, Trader, Exporter and Supplier of a superior range of Cane Furniture, Cane Basket, Shovel, Daboo Handle, Brush and Cane Basketry. In addition to this, we are the well known Importer of wide range of Cane. We have made a profound commitment  to satisfaction with our clients through providing quality and exclusive product line. Our ethical business policies have enabled us to maintain cordial relations with our clients by gaining their faith and confidence.

    Service areas
    kolkata
    Address
    46/1/1, Kaibarta para lane
    711106 Kolkata
    India
    +91-9038334662 www.bengalbasket.co.in
