Interior9- Interior Designrs &amp; Contractors (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai &amp; Maharashtra)
Interior Designers & Decorators in Panvel
Reviews (8)
    • We provide tailor made solutions for interior & architecture related needs which are branded as well as trendy. We promise a home which is forever alive, young and growing. As the Best Interior Designers in Mumbai & Navi Mumbai we will help you to design and create the home of your dreams.

    Services
    • Interior Desigining
    • Interior Turnkey projects
    • Interior Carpentry
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Interior and Exterior painting
    • All Types of Civil Interior Work
    • Fixed Furniture and All Carpentry Work
    • Electrical and Lighting Work
    • Waterproofing
    • Complete Flooring Work
    • Partitions & Wall Paneling
    • Office Desigining
    • Commercial interior design
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Navi Mumbai
    • Maharashtra
    • Panvel
    • Kharghar
    • Ulwe
    • Vashi
    • Nerul
    • Sanpada
    Address
    Plot No 18, Road No 4, Sector 1, New Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
    410206 Panvel
    India
    +91-9319769769 www.interior9.in

    Reviews

    Kunal chopda
    I love innovative & fresh designs, very Good quality work. They are very transparent and professional. I would recommend Interior9. Good Job!!
    over 2 years ago
    Ajit G
    Interior9 is best solution for your home interior as per our own experience. Professional, passionate, dedicated team, years of experience. They are good listener's. They understand client's requirements better. They gives better choices, brand accessories as per latest market trend. We wish them a great success in future. 1 star less as they still have more room for improvements. Wish you the best :)
    over 3 years ago
    D.S. Saini
    I recently got my interiors done with Interior9 and I am happy with the final look of my home. They are great in designing and I am lucky to get an amazing designer Ketan ji who could completely understand my requirements and designed my home just the way I wanted. Thank you team.
    about 1 year ago
