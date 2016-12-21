Your browser is out-of-date.

ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN
Interior Architects in Pune
Reviews (5)
    • VIVA FIT, ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN Modern gym
    VIVA FIT, ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN Modern gym
    VIVA FIT
    RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN Modern living room
    RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN Modern dining room
    RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN ABHISHEK DANI DESIGN Modern kitchen
    RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

    WE ARE JUST CREATIVE PEOPLE

    Engaged in profession of providing complete solution for interiors, infrastructure construction, interior design, project management and execution for all kind of commercial and residential and retail project. Our aims is to develop design and implement the most innovative yet cost effective solutions.

    Services
    • Interior Infrastructure Construction
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management & Execution.
    Service areas
    Pune & Raipur and India.
    Address
    A-10/3, Meera Nagar Garden, Lane 7, Koregaon Park
    411001 Pune
    India
    +91-2026157474 www.addi.in

    Reviews

    dinesh agrawal
    Very well verse with and have creative design ideas details knowledge. He is punctual to attend site. Very honest person.
    about 2 years ago
    RR Language Academy
    Abhishek Dani Design Institute - neat and awesome designs. Very meticulous & professional. Complete all jobs within the stipulated time! Kudos to them! Wishing them all the best! If it's Interiors, its Abhishek Dani Design Institute! :)
    almost 2 years ago
    Rajshree Nipane
    Their work is really commendable. They put up a standard and class to interiors, not only designing a space with innovative ideas but creating a beautiful ambience too. The team is very professional, keep updating every work in detail till completion. Good work team ADDI. 👏
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
