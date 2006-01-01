Odyssey embraces the potential of Natural Stone as an architectural and a design element.

Backed with over 20 years of experience, Odyssey is the ideal partner for large Residential, Hospitality and Commercial projects developed in collaboration with Architects, Designers, Contractors and Decorators all over the world. With hundreds of varieties of stone available in India and abroad to work with, everyday is an experiment at our production facility, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery (3 axis & 5 axis interpolated machines), skilled artisans and enthusiastic design and development team. Bringing the tactility of stone as a material together with innovation in design, Odyssey prides in stone design and architecture. Our firm belief in constant Research & Development has aided in Investment in the latest technologies and high-end training of our artisans/ craftsmen to enable us become leaders in this domain within a short span of time. We recognize the beauty and talent in Indian craftsmanship that continues to inspire us and motivates us to dream of the endless possibilities, when combined with cutting-edge technologies.

Odyssey draws on the experience of its parent company, NATCO Exports Private Limited that commenced its operations in 1994 as an export-oriented unit of random slabs and tiles of Indian Marble, Granite, Slate and Sandstone to various countries such as Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and parts of the Middle East.

Odyssey was born in 2006, when NATCO Exports launched it as its domestic arm, positioned to undertake Turnkey Projects of Stone Supply and Fixing, offering services such as Exterior and Interior Stone Flooring Installation, Exterior Dry Cladding and Stone Restoration Services, made-to-order products in Gemstones and Solid Stone to an increasingly diversified portfolio. Since then, Odyssey has come a long way.

Its 1800 sq m production facility at Noida (in the National Capital Region of India) is strategically located, an hour away from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and 250 & 1200 kilometers respectively from Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan, the key centres for Raw Block Processing.

Odyssey has set its sights on expanding to newer markets, both within India and internationally and is striving consistently in this direction.

It has partnered with Ingenius Ecosystems Pvt. Ltd., one of the South India’s oldest design firms that believes in innovation and has become a guiding force for evolving exterior and interior building applications for the states of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka. The Odyssey collections are all showcased at their high street studio, Doma Bohemia at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Chennai.

For the international market in the South East Asian Region, Odyssey has partnered with Lava East & Co. Pte. Ltd., a leading lifestyle brand with its facilities in Singapore that shares Odyssey’s philosophy of design innovation. Odyssey is quite ‘innovatively’ showcased at their Sin Ming Lane showroom in Singapore.

Odyssey has made significant investment in the purchase and installation of 3-axis and 5-axis interpolated CNC machines at its NOIDA production facility along with water-jet machines, laser-etching machines and stone finishing equipment. This ensures easy handling of multiple projects simultaneously, whilst ensuring timely delivery of the highest quality of finished work.

The latest softwares such as Auto-CAD and 3D Max are used to create and analyse designs before converting them to CNC acceptable programs, and executing the work through automated and manual techniques.