Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cuboid Studio
Architects in 682020
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • CHUNGATH JEWELLERY, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    CHUNGATH JEWELLERY, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    CHUNGATH JEWELLERY, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    +4
    CHUNGATH JEWELLERY
    Royal Travels, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    Royal Travels, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    Royal Travels, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    +5
    Royal Travels
    Marine drive Guest House, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    Marine drive Guest House, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    Marine drive Guest House, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    +5
    Marine drive Guest House
    Thampuran Jewellery, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    Thampuran Jewellery, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    Thampuran Jewellery, Cuboid Studio Cuboid Studio
    +1
    Thampuran Jewellery

    We provides professional interior design planning to each of our clients
    to fulfill your aim at functional requirements with the most cost-effective solutions for your space. The design stage is where we lay a foundation of research and creative thinking that the entire project is then built upon. It is the important decision-making juncture where a smart business investment pays off in increased efficiency and productivity. Our over 12 years experience designers/contractors combined knowledge and experience brings to your project will assure that the results are a perfect fit with your unique needs.

    Services
    Architects and Interiors
    Service areas
    All over India and 682020
    Address
    Ground Floor,Melka Tower,Cheruparampath Road,Kadavanthra
    Cochin 682020
    India
    +91-4843911118 www.cuboidstudio.com
      Add SEO element