The blue Lane Designs
Interior Landscape Designers in Mumbai
Reviews (0)
Projects

    ENVI salon, The blue Lane Designs The blue Lane Designs Commercial spaces
    ENVI salon

    With a prime motivation of creating interiors that will be ‘flattering to their owners’ & a soothing landscape ,the firm’s work is seductively glamorous, layered with a historical knowledge and an originality that belies the practical and livable considerations always achieved. The mix of the deeply serious, grand and impressive, with charm and above all wit, is our trademark.Our design skills transcend the expected – we strive to exceed your expectations by infusing every part of your interior  design project with creativity and style. We work with you to  unlock your property's potential while improving the flow and  functionality of the space, ensuring every detail works in  harmony with the next.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • landscape design
    • Furniture Design
    • colour consultancy
    • 3d modeling
    • Walk Through
    • product design
    • Lightning consultancy
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Company awards
    Jury panel for acetech 2016
    Address
    400001 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9930555100
