ExclusiveLane
Furniture & Accessories in Noida
Reviews (7)
    • “ Art is not a handicraft, it is the transmission of feeling the artist has experienced ”  

    ExclusiveLane is an E-commerce company born out of passion and love for handicraft and furnished products made by rural Indian artisans and we deliver the same around the world. Our founder’s appreciated the fact that India has a unique and like none other art form, that they were forced to brainstorm upon the idea and hence gave birth to ExclusiveLane.

    Address
    A-17, Sector-4
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9910020712 www.exclusivelane.com

    Reviews

    Daksh Goyal
    I have purchased a lamp for my friend. Very quick and prompt delivery. He absolutely loved it.
    over 3 years ago
    ankit gupta
    I ordered a couple of lamps for my house warming party. The delivery was very prompt and the customer team kept me updated on the delivery as per the schedule. Much much appreciated!!
    almost 4 years ago
    Nomita Das
    Lovely products, bad customer service. I've ordered a few times and the experience has been overall frustrating. The last order was a gift for someone with a delivery time of 2-4 days. After I followed up they tell me the product is out of production. They had not bothered to update me till I followed up. I asked for a refund for which I again had to send a number of emails before I got a response. Emails back from them are curt, no apology. Given the unpredictability of the service it's unfortunate that I'll hesitate to order again although their products are nice.
    about 4 years ago
