    • Sangita Creation incepted in 1988, is a trusted name in manufacturing, wholesaling and exporting in the brand name “MAHISHI- A Class of its Own”. We have an encompassing range of jewellery such as Kundan Necklace, Kundan P.set, Rings, Antique Haram, Antique Bridal Sets, C-Z jewellery and various others crafted as per clients specifications.

    Services
    • Imitation Jewellery manufacturer
    • Artificial Jewellery manufacturer
    • Imitation Jewellery whole seller
    • Temple Jewellery manufacturer
    • Antique jewellery manufacturer
    • Imitation Jewellery wholesaler
    Address
    400002 Mumbai
    India
    +91-919870607407 sangitacreation.com
