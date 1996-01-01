Rahul Suratkar

Interior Designer was founded in 1996, offering primarily Architecture and interior design services. Today we have projects encompassing a variety of industries ranging from hospitals to corporate and personal residential.

We work to create spaces that are meaningful, sensitive, intelligent, and timeless. We address your requirements in such a way that the outcome is sensible, enhancing, aesthetic, and of quality. We turn our commonly as constraints, we work around to make advantageous. We compose forms and spaces to achieve an inspiring and calming effect – be it in the experience of walking through the space, or in beholding its appearance. With sensitivity to surroundings, we create meaningful spaces that enhance productivity, and increase efficiency.