Magic Feel Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • Residential Project , Magic Feel Interiors Magic Feel Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Residential Project , Magic Feel Interiors Magic Feel Interiors Modern living room
    Residential Project , Magic Feel Interiors Magic Feel Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Residential Project

    With more than 15+ years of expertise, Magic Feel Interiors is the best interior designer in Pune and Mumbai.

    We create interiors that feel comfortably sophisticated, elegant and relaxed... Interiors that inspires you daily through nuance, harmony and contrasts... Interiors that reflect your needs and spirit... Interiors that truly feel like home. 

    Services
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    • Office And Hospitality Interiors
    Service areas
    Pune & Mumbai
    Address
    3rd floor, Gitai Building, Rahatani Chowk , Pimple Saudagar
    411017 Pune
    India
    +91-7066297427 www.magicfeelinteriors.com

    Reviews

    deependar singh
    I am very satisfied. Mr. Samir was the very supportive and genuine person he also support to how to design interior of your home, this is the best interior designers in pune. I always recommend.
    about 4 years ago
    seema patil
    We got our house interior done from Magic Feel Interiors and I am delighted to see their work - absolutely unique and custom design and excellent quality. Overall very satisfying experience. All thanks Magic Feel Interiors.
    about 4 years ago
    Neeti Pal
    Great work and service orientation! Extremely satisfied with Magic Feel Interiors and would surely recommend this to others!
    about 4 years ago
