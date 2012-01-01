A M Architecture & More is a young design consultancy firm, established in 2012, deep rooted in Chennai. The firm is involved in providing design solutions and experiences in varying genres of the architectural & interior design industry.

The firm strongly believes that design should be owned, cherished and experienced by all and it shouldn’t be governed by cost. We believe that design never equates to cost, but the materials used to conduct design completes the equation. This belief drives us to conduct design, bespoke to a client's need. The firm emphasises on the need to Conceptualise, Collaborate & Celebrate Design and thereby encourages the client to become a part of the team to celebrate the design experience.