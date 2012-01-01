Your browser is out-of-date.

A M Architecture &amp; More
Architects in Chennai
Reviews (5)
    Peaches' - A Vegetarian World Cuisine Restaurant
    Peaches' - A Vegetarian World Cuisine Restaurant

    A M Architecture & More is a young design consultancy firm, established in 2012, deep rooted in Chennai. The firm is involved in providing design solutions and experiences in varying genres of the architectural & interior design industry.

    The firm strongly believes that design should be owned, cherished and experienced by all and it shouldn’t be governed by cost. We believe that design never equates to cost, but the materials used to conduct design completes the equation. This belief drives us to conduct design, bespoke to a client's need. The firm emphasises on the need to Conceptualise, Collaborate & Celebrate Design and thereby encourages the client to become a part of the team to celebrate the design experience.

    Services
    • Architectural Design Consultancy
    • Interior Design Consultancy
    • Master-planning & Urban Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Address
    41/66 Teachers Colony Adyar
    600020 Chennai
    India
    +91-9840855752 www.facebook.com/am.am.v1.0

    Reviews

    banuprakash r
    over 4 years ago
    Ar. Vijay Ranganathan
    almost 4 years ago
    Siddarth Jain
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
