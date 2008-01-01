Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Cosmos
Architects in Gurgaon
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Design Cosmos
    is a multi-disciplinary design practice established in early 2008. Our work encompasses Architecture, Sustainable design and Interior Design. Our diverse studio is made up of Architects, Interior designers and creative thinkers who share a passion for excellence.

    We work at all scales and in all sectors and our aim is to create absolute synergy between the external and internal environment.

    Since its inception, Design Cosmos has won many design awards and their works have been published in many national and International design journals.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Pan India and Gurgaon
    Company awards
    • Rajiv Gandhi Global Vision Award 2012 for Architecture. IIID Anchor Award 2013 for Innovation in Affordable Interior design.
    • BCI Award 2013 for best Interior Designer of the year. NDTV Design & Architecture Award (Nomination) 2013. Rethinking the future award, 2014. IGen 50, 2015
    Address
    A-609, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurgaon
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9871470887 www.designcosmos.in
    Legal disclosure

    • Property of the Month

    September 2012- Property Observer (Dreamwork Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, India)

    • Working Paradise

    September 2013- Society Interiors (Magna Publication, Mumbai India)

    • Sitting in Luxury

    November 2013- TRENDS (Times of India Group, World Wide Media Publication, Mumbai, India)

    • Inside Tulip Infratech’s Gurgaon Headquarters

    November 2013- Office Snapshots (Santa Barbara, California, USA)

    • Aménagement clinquant pour Tulip Infratech

    November 2013- Office-Et-Culture (Paris, France, EUROPE)

    • Design at Work – Rich details

    January 2014- Design Today (India Today Group, Living Media India Ltd.)

    • Bath Spaces

    July-August 2014- IFJ; The Indian review of world furniture, interiors and design (Index Media Pvt. Ltd.)

    • Innovation in Affordable Interiors

    IIID Anchor Awards; Award winning Interiors - 2013

    • Plush Settings

    March 2014 – India Art N Design Inditerrain

    • IGen 50

    Listed among top 50 young Architects of the year, Architect & Interiors India, May 2015

    Reviews

    Aakash Chauhan
    about 3 years ago
    Aman Kaushik
    over 2 years ago
    Dada “subho” HD
    Young and energetic Architect
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element