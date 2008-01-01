Design Cosmos

is a multi-disciplinary design practice established in early 2008. Our work encompasses Architecture, Sustainable design and Interior Design. Our diverse studio is made up of Architects, Interior designers and creative thinkers who share a passion for excellence.

We work at all scales and in all sectors and our aim is to create absolute synergy between the external and internal environment.

Since its inception, Design Cosmos has won many design awards and their works have been published in many national and International design journals.