Design Cosmos
is a multi-disciplinary design practice established in early 2008. Our work encompasses Architecture, Sustainable design and Interior Design. Our diverse studio is made up of Architects, Interior designers and creative thinkers who share a passion for excellence.
We work at all scales and in all sectors and our aim is to create absolute synergy between the external and internal environment.
Since its inception, Design Cosmos has won many design awards and their works have been published in many national and International design journals.
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- Pan India and Gurgaon
- Company awards
- Rajiv Gandhi Global Vision Award 2012 for Architecture. IIID Anchor Award 2013 for Innovation in Affordable Interior design.
- BCI Award 2013 for best Interior Designer of the year. NDTV Design & Architecture Award (Nomination) 2013. Rethinking the future award, 2014. IGen 50, 2015
- Address
A-609, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurgaon
122001 Gurgaon
India
+91-9871470887 www.designcosmos.in
• Property of the Month
September 2012- Property Observer (Dreamwork Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, India)
• Working Paradise
September 2013- Society Interiors (Magna Publication, Mumbai India)
• Sitting in Luxury
November 2013- TRENDS (Times of India Group, World Wide Media Publication, Mumbai, India)
• Inside Tulip Infratech’s Gurgaon Headquarters
November 2013- Office Snapshots (Santa Barbara, California, USA)
• Aménagement clinquant pour Tulip Infratech
November 2013- Office-Et-Culture (Paris, France, EUROPE)
• Design at Work – Rich details
January 2014- Design Today (India Today Group, Living Media India Ltd.)
• Bath Spaces
July-August 2014- IFJ; The Indian review of world furniture, interiors and design (Index Media Pvt. Ltd.)
• Innovation in Affordable Interiors
IIID Anchor Awards; Award winning Interiors - 2013
• Plush Settings
March 2014 – India Art N Design Inditerrain
• IGen 50
Listed among top 50 young Architects of the year, Architect & Interiors India, May 2015